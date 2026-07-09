WESTLAKE, Texas, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonah, the leading provider of premium, fully integrated websites for the multifamily industry, advances AI visibility strategies for property websites with the rollout of its specialized schema architecture.

As AI search engines increasingly prioritize and surface information presented with structured data in their generative responses, Jonah adopted the Schema.org language as the base for all of its Premium websites ensuring each property is written with this shared language in the backend.

Jonah adopted the Schema.org language as the base for all of its Premium websites. Post this Jonah's custom schema architecture.

Jonah found that while Schema.org is a strong foundation, it did not account for content that is unique to the multifamily industry. To ensure its clients Premium property websites are best supported for AI visibility, Jonah developed a custom schema that expands the vocabulary established with Schema.org to put a shared language behind property website-specific content.

This custom schema is automatically generated from the client's content, converting the information already being produced on their websites into a language written for AI comprehension on the back end.

The multifamily website is highly specialized for the renters shopping journey; Jonah developed a customized schema that defines and identifies clients' content for AI search engines. This schema accounts for important content like community details, neighborhood pages, floorplan information, and other renter-specific data that answers key search queries.

What Jonah developed gives AI search engines better context for what type of content is being displayed as it relates to renters' questions using the work the client is already doing for the automatic generation of this custom schema.

Working with Schema.org's vocabulary database ensures the legitimacy and authority of the schema architecture Jonah has developed, best positioning their property websites' content to be accessed and understood by AI search engines.

Jonah continues to test its schema and AI visibility enhancements against the top AI models: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Llama, and Grok. They are committed to intentional advancements, prioritizing testing, and ensuring their websites stay ahead of the AI evolution without sacrificing due diligence.

With the expansion of AI search engines and the adoption of their use for the renter's shopping journey, Jonah has dedicated efforts to developing technology that leads in AI search visibility for its property websites.

About Jonah

Jonah builds beautiful, powerful, fully integrated websites exclusively for multifamily. Our industry-leading technology is designed to make your job easier and your properties more profitable. With the best shopping experience in multifamily, Jonah helps your portfolio generate more leads and drive more leases. Learn more about our property websites.

SOURCE Jonah®