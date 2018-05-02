Jonathan A. Hunter Joins Jones Walker

Mr. Hunter devotes his practice full time to representing oil and gas companies. Utilizing experience gained through 30 years of litigation, negotiation, and counseling, Mr. Hunter guides E&P companies through matters arising under the numerous federal statutes that govern operations on federal lands offshore (Gulf of Mexico, Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, offshore Alaska) and onshore. Whether challenging regulatory enforcement actions, intervening in citizen suits brought under federal environmental statutes, defending qui tam cases brought under the False Claims Act, or representing federal oil and gas lessees in governmental investigations, Mr. Hunter has consistently achieved excellent results for E&P companies operating on federal lands.

Mr. Hunter's experience also extends to oil and gas issues arising under state law, including the interpretation of oil and gas leases and joint operating agreements, payment of royalties, lease maintenance, and lease development. He has tried royalty, contract, and expropriate disputes in federal and state courts and in arbitration.

"Jonathan Hunter is respected as a go-to energy lawyer in the country and we are honored to have him join our energy team at Jones Walker. His extensive knowledge and decades of experience in the energy industry reinforces our ability to serve our clients," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker LLP.

A graduate of Yale University and the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at Louisiana State University, Mr. Hunter has written and lectured extensively on offshore and onshore oil and gas subjects. He has been listed in both Chambers USA "Leading Lawyers for Business" and Best Lawyers for many years.

