Jones Walker Welcomes IP Attorney Hugh Warren

JACKSON, Miss., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Hugh Warren as special counsel in the firm's Litigation Practice Group and a member of the intellectual property team in the Jackson office.

"We are pleased to welcome Hugh to the firm. His knowledge and comprehensive approach to patent prosecution counsel will certainly help drive value to clients with complicated intellectual property requirements," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Hugh is an experienced intellectual property (IP) litigator who has become chosen counsel for publicly and privately held businesses seeking full-spectrum patent prosecution guidance. He draws on his unique combination of scientific, technological, business, and legal experience to provide effective, outcome-driven counsel to clients on a broad range of patent, trademark, copyright, and other IP matters.

"I am honored to join the team of outstanding intellectual property practitioners and excited to build on our nationally recognized work and reputation. I look forward to helping new and existing clients grow and enforce their IP portfolios as we continue to expand our full-service IP practice into new markets and technologies," said Hugh.

Hugh's practice focuses on patent prosecution and litigation, copyright and trademark registration and enforcement, and related IP portfolio management. He has advised clients across numerous industries, whose products range from microphone and audio electronics and industrial equipment to sporting goods, medical devices, media and entertainment, and consumer and retail products, among others.

