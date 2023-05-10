Jonathan Carroll Joins SPOC Logistics Team as Kitting Manager

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC announced today that Jonathan Carroll has joined the company's logistics and material handling team as Kitting Manager.

Carroll comes to SPOC after 20 years with Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, where he served as a material handling/logistics specialist. Before working for Mercedes, Carroll held positions at American Cast Iron Pipe Company and HealthSouth Medical Centers.

Jonathan Carroll

"I couldn't be more excited to join SPOC's production team," Carroll said. "They have a world-class team here, focused on changing how industries create and use energy. Everyone here is so focused on innovation, on making a difference, and I love that."

At SPOC, Carroll will oversee the material handling and support provided to the manufacturing and production line team leaders as well as assist the inbound receiving and outbound shipping activities. The Kitting Manager is responsible for the accurate delivery of materials and components to SPOC's various production lines to support the daily production schedule. The Kitting Manager also ensures consistency across all of SPOC's manufacturing facilities.

"Jonathan brings deep expertise and experience to SPOC," Robert Mason, CEO at SPOC said. "It's that expertise that helps our company continue to grow and continue to impact entire industries around the world."

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative technology companies, with deep expertise in power conversion electronics, that are changing the way the world produces and uses energy. SPOC solves intractable problems in multiple industries, from oil & gas to onsite power to critical power. The company continues to earn national recognition for a unique company culture, Lift Up, that fosters innovation at all levels to continually push back the boundaries of "what's possible."

