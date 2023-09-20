Jonathan Engel Joins Hach & Rose, LLP as Attorney Managing Intake Department

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's leading personal injury firms, is proud to announce that Attorney Jonathan Engel is now leading its intake department, a critical division that stands as the firm's first point of contact with new clients.

"The intake phase in any personal injury case is of exceptional importance," says partner Michael A. Rose. "It's where the initial investigation occurs, which is often where a case is won or lost. With Jonathan's leadership, Hach & Rose, LLP strengthens our commitment to handling every case with the utmost precision and care."

Engel leads a dedicated team of about ten employees whose foremost goal is to provide unparalleled customer service from the onset of each case. This stage is an emotionally and logistically complicated time for many clients, who are often grappling with ongoing pain, medical treatments, and looming bills. "Jonathan's ability to speak to these very real concerns while also laying the groundwork for successful litigation is why we're so happy to have him in this role," Rose explains.

Engel's unique background helps explain why he's such a good fit. Growing up in the funeral home business, he learned first-hand how to provide compassion and care under the most fraught of circumstances. Seeing people in their most vulnerable moments instilled in him a profound sense of empathy and commitment to customer service, as well as a "salt of the earth" ethos.

Engel did his undergrad work at SUNY New Paltz before attending Pace University Law School, from which he graduated cum laude in 2009. He passed the New York State Bar the following year and was named to Super Lawyers' Rising Stars from 2021-2023 in recognition of his professional achievement and standing with his fellow attorneys.

"In our business, the beginning of a client's case is crucial to its conclusion," Rose says. "Jonathan and his team are there to assure clients that their concerns are heard and their interests respected. His leadership and experience in this role are invaluable to our firm's future."

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $500 million for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and its services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

