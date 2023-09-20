Jonathan Engel Joins Hach & Rose, LLP as Attorney Managing Intake Department

News provided by

Hach & Rose, LLP

20 Sep, 2023, 09:52 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hach & Rose, LLP, one of New York's leading personal injury firms, is proud to announce that Attorney Jonathan Engel is now leading its intake department, a critical division that stands as the firm's first point of contact with new clients.

Continue Reading
Attorney Jonathan Engel leads the intake department at Hach & Rose, LLP
Attorney Jonathan Engel leads the intake department at Hach & Rose, LLP

"The intake phase in any personal injury case is of exceptional importance," says partner Michael A. Rose. "It's where the initial investigation occurs, which is often where a case is won or lost. With Jonathan's leadership, Hach & Rose, LLP strengthens our commitment to handling every case with the utmost precision and care."

Engel leads a dedicated team of about ten employees whose foremost goal is to provide unparalleled customer service from the onset of each case. This stage is an emotionally and logistically complicated time for many clients, who are often grappling with ongoing pain, medical treatments, and looming bills. "Jonathan's ability to speak to these very real concerns while also laying the groundwork for successful litigation is why we're so happy to have him in this role," Rose explains.

Engel's unique background helps explain why he's such a good fit. Growing up in the funeral home business, he learned first-hand how to provide compassion and care under the most fraught of circumstances. Seeing people in their most vulnerable moments instilled in him a profound sense of empathy and commitment to customer service, as well as a "salt of the earth" ethos.

Engel did his undergrad work at SUNY New Paltz before attending Pace University Law School, from which he graduated cum laude in 2009. He passed the New York State Bar the following year and was named to Super Lawyers' Rising Stars from 2021-2023 in recognition of his professional achievement and standing with his fellow attorneys.

"In our business, the beginning of a client's case is crucial to its conclusion," Rose says. "Jonathan and his team are there to assure clients that their concerns are heard and their interests respected. His leadership and experience in this role are invaluable to our firm's future."

About Hach & Rose, LLP

Hach & Rose is rated as one of the top plaintiff's firms in New York, having recovered over $500 million for their clients. They handle a wide range of litigation, from traffic accidents and workplace injuries to toxic substance exposure and class action suits. Learn more about the firm and its services by visiting their website at www.unionlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:
Jenn Brown
jennbrown@brownconsultingny.com

SOURCE Hach & Rose, LLP

Also from this source

Hach & Rose, LLP Doubles Floor Space of Manhattan Office to Better Serve Clients

Hach & Rose Names Four New Partners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.