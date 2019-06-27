Jonathan Van Ness Joins BIOSSANCE as First Celebrity Ambassador

Biossance uses the latest in biotechnology to create safe, sustainable, and luxurious formulas that deliver unprecedented results. The leading clean beauty brand bans over 2,000 potentially harmful and toxic ingredients. Biossance's star ingredient is 100% plant-derived squalane, sourced from sugarcane – a weightless, non-comedogenic oil that replenishes and locks in essential moisture for the skin.

"I love incorporating skincare that helps me feel and look my best, while also coming from ethical and sustainably sourced places," says Jonathan Van Ness. "Since the start of my career in the beauty industry, I have been inspired by companies that blend nature and science to create skincare that helps improve the health of skin and people's knowledge of what the ingredients really do. I'm so excited to partner with Biossance because of their commitment to clean beauty and to continue educating consumers on their skin. I can't wait to learn and grow with Biossance."

"Jonathan was the obvious choice for Biossance – he is personable, has an approachable style to beauty expertise, and has a true passion for sustainability," says Catherine Gore, President of Biossance, of the partnership. "As a clean beauty brand that believes efficacy and results come first, we are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the Biossance family. His desire to expand the world's clean beauty knowledge with us makes him a seamless fit with the brand's vision."

Jonathan's Biossance Must-Have:

100% Squalane Oil

About Biossance

Pioneering sustainable beauty through biotechnology, at Biossance we created a 100% plant-based squalane skincare line that is delivering the leading skin moisturizer while using only safe and sustainable ingredients. We formulate with a No Compromise™ approach, proudly blacklisting over 2,000 potentially harmful ingredients because the products you use make a difference for your health and the health of the planet. Biossance makes sure only the most trustworthy and powerful ingredients make the final cut. Because we believe and are committed to delivering both best performing and clean beauty products. The full Biossance skin care line can be found at Sephora.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise™ products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

