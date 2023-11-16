Jones Logistics Selects Turvo TMS to Revolutionize 3PL Operations

Leading North American logistics service provider implements Turvo Collaboration Cloud for enhanced user experiences across its extensive customer and carrier network.

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turvo Inc . ("Turvo" or "the Company"), provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, announces a strategic partnership with Jones Logistics. Jones Logistics is a leading North American 3PL headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

This partnership will leverage Turvo's cutting-edge collaborative transportation management (TMS) technology to enhance visibility and productivity across Jones Logistics' freight brokerage, managed transportation, and dedicated services business.

With over 24 years of experience, Jones Logistics has become a trusted name in the industry offering comprehensive third-party logistics services. Their commitment to integrity, passion, unity, sustainability, and humility has set them apart as a leader in the field. With Turvo, Jones Logistics aims to deliver innovative logistics solutions and a more tech-enabled experience to its customers.

According to Doug George, President of Brokerage at Jones Logistics, "Turvo allows our operators, customers and carrier network a single platform for enhanced collaboration and real-time shipment and order management." By leveraging Turvo's advanced technology, Jones Logistics can streamline their operations, increase visibility on each load, and deliver a superior customer experience.

"Jones Logistics is poised to rapidly scale their 3PL and brokerage business with Turvo's modern TMS software," said Billy Sarracino, Chief Executive Officer of Turvo. "This partnership exemplifies the power of Turvo in enabling our partners to differentiate themselves with our network and drive sustained growth."

Jones Logistics' expertise has evolved beyond general transportation to include more specialized services such as brokerage capabilities, flatbed, heavy haul, transportation of forestry by-products, and the dedicated services division. Regardless of industry, the team at Jones Logistics locates the right resources for any transportation or logistics requirement.

By leveraging Turvo's robust platform, Jones Logistics will gain a competitive edge and is positioned to achieve significant productivity gains and accelerate their business.

Turvo provides the world's leading collaborative Transportation Management System (TMS) application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo Collaboration Cloud connects freight brokers, 3PLs, shippers, and carriers to unite supply chain ecosystems, delivering outstanding customer experiences, real-time collaboration, and accelerated growth. The technology unifies internal and external systems, providing one end-to-end solution that streamlines operations, enhances analytics, and automates business processes while eliminating redundant manual tasks. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest Fortune 500 logistics service providers and shippers as well as small to mid-sized freight brokers. Turvo is based in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com).

