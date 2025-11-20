Jones Soda Launches Rocket Bottle at Fallout™ Fan Celebration

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA), (OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones Soda" or the "Company"), launched a rocket from the desert outside of Las Vegas. The 2-lb rocket-shaped glass bottle is designed to be a real-world homage to a line of sodas that play a key role in the Fallout™ franchise.

Rocket Bottle (CNW Group/Jones Soda Co.)

The finely crafted bottles have long been anticipated by Fallout fans, and are branded Nuka-Cola Quantum - the fictional Flagship product of the Nuke-Cola Corporation. To make the most of the excitement, Jones brought its new bottle design to the Fallout superfans gathered in the Nevada desert for the annual https://falloutfancelebration.com/.

The Rocket Bottles are a follow-up the Fallout-Themed Vault-Tec Supply Pack (which sold out at select Costco locations in the Northeast) and the custom 4-packs of Jones' new Sunset Sarsaparilla which are selling at a record pace on jonessoda.com. Both promotional packs include game-inspired soda flavors, and bundled with the kind of Fallout collectibles that the franchise's fans love.

Following the overwhelmingly positive response from early in store purchasers and fans online, Jones Soda has worked around the clock to expand distribution of the Vault-Tec Supply Pack at additional Costco locations, and single bottles of Sunset Sarsaparilla Meijer, HyVee, as well as at Kroger Stores (Fred Meyer, QFC, Fry's, King Soopers, Ralphs, Smith's, Roundys, Dillons) across the country.

"The enthusiasm from Fallout fans never ceases to amaze," said Scott Harvey, CEO at Jones Soda Co. "Rocket Bottles will help us carry the momentum from the Vault-Tec Supply Pack and custom 4-Pack into next year."

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com or www.myjones.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as well as applicable securities legislation in Canada. Forward ‐looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "postulate" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions readers that any forward ‐looking statements provided by the Company are not a guarantee of future results or performance and that such forward ‐looking statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation, that the Company will realize the expected benefits of the divestiture of its cannabis business, and that the sale of the Company's cannabis business will enable the Company to sharpen its strategic priorities and accelerate investment in its core soda, functional beverage, and adult beverage categories. Forward ‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward ‐looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward ‐looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward ‐ looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Jones Soda Co.