Jones Walker Appoints Luis E. Llamas as Office Head in Miami

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today the appointment of Luis E. Llamas as the office head in Miami, Florida.

Luis, a Miami native, is a partner in the Litigation Practice Group. He joined Jones Walker in January 2019 during the firm's expansion in south Florida to include several attorneys from the former international law firm Fowler Rodriguez. In his new role as office head, Luis will oversee the management and strategic expansion efforts for the firm's Miami office.

"Luis continues to be an excellent addition to our firm, and we are pleased to have him leading our team in Miami," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Luis is an experienced litigator who helps clients resolve a broad range of issues, including matters involving Latin America, commercial disputes, maritime investigations and litigation, and employment law, among others.

