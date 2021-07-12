Jones Walker Appoints Richard Cortizas as Chief Diversity Officer

"As a diverse partner at Jones Walker, I know firsthand what a real sense of belonging feels like. I am committed to making Jones Walker a place where all people know they can be heard, where we listen in order to create transformational change, and where we encourage and promote an inclusive and innovative workplace," said Richard.

Richard will collaborate with Jones Walker's leadership team and the Diversity Committee to develop and execute the firm's diversity strategy focused on increasing awareness of the importance of diversity within the firm; fostering mutual respect and appreciation for different perspectives and experiences; and developing and implementing programs to recruit, retain, and advance lawyers and staff from diverse backgrounds. To support his leadership of this initiative, Richard is working toward his diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) certification from Stanford University.

"Establishing the Chief Diversity Officer role is an important step in our law firm's ongoing commitment to an inclusive workplace, and I cannot think of a more dedicated and inspiring lawyer than Richard to lead this important initiative for Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker.

Richard began his legal career at Jones Walker in 2004. In 2010, he left the firm to serve as Executive Counsel to New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu and as City Attorney for the City of New Orleans until 2013. Before practicing law, Richard served as regional director for US Senator Mary L. Landrieu.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP

Related Links

http://joneswalker.com

