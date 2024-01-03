Jones Walker Expands Florida Footprint

Dean Mead Team Reopens Tallahassee Office

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today the firm will reopen its Tallahassee, Florida office effective immediately. The new office expansion is the direct result of a successful and long-standing strategic alliance with Florida's Dean Mead law firm. A total of nine attorneys and government relations professionals will join Jones Walker to maximize a larger client delivery platform while continuing to work closely with Dean Mead attorneys, consistent with the strategic partnership that began in 2019. Dean Mead will continue its focus on core clients in the Central, Southwest, and eastern regions of Florida.

From left to right, Marc Dunbar, Daniel Russell, Jennifer Ungru, Christopher Moya, William Hall, Daniel McGinn, Peter Dunbar, Martha Edenfield, and French Brown
"Jones Walker is looking forward to reestablishing itself in the Tallahassee market," said Jones Walker managing partner Bill Hines. "We are pleased to welcome back an exceptionally talented group of professionals and the premier government relations practice in the capitol region. We are also eager to add esteemed attorneys who will strengthen our tax and litigation practices in Florida."

Marc W. Dunbar will lead Jones Walker's Tallahassee office. He and Daniel R. Russell return to the firm's Government Relations Practice Group as partners. Jennifer P. Ungru and Christopher Moya return to the practice as directors. William D. Hall, III returns to the firm as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group and Daniel J. McGinn returns as a special counsel in the Tax Practice Group.

Reflecting on his and his colleagues' return to Jones Walker, Marc stated, "We are excited to rejoin the Jones Walker family and look forward to continuing the successes we experienced when we were last together."

In addition, Jones Walker is pleased to welcome Peter M. Dunbar and Martha J. Edenfield as special counsel in the Government Relations Practice Group and H. French Brown, IV as a partner in the Tax Practice Group. Their addition reinforces Jones Walker's presence in Florida and expands upon the existing talent in its Miami office.

The Tallahassee office is among the firm's 16 locations in eight states and the District of Columbia.

About Jones Walker
Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 135 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

