Jones Walker Expands Its Nationally Recognized Maritime Practice with the Addition of a Partner and an Associate in Houston

HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Kelly Haas as partner and associate Hayley Stancil as members of the Maritime Practice Group in the firm's Houston office.

Jones Walker welcomes Kelly Haas as partner and associate Hayley Stancil as members of the Maritime Practice Group in the firm’s Houston office.

"We are pleased to welcome Kelly and Hayley to Jones Walker as part of our nationally ranked Maritime Practice Group," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Kelly brings valuable maritime experience representing clients in complex matters and is a leader in the Houston maritime community, with a strong record of professional leadership and industry recognition. Her addition further strengthens our Houston office and expands the depth of our maritime capabilities as we continue to serve clients across the Gulf Coast and beyond."

Kelly represents vessel owners, charters, shipyards, offshore operators, and energy clients regarding collisions, property damage, personal injury, pollution, environmental, cargo, insurance, construction, and contract claims related to the Jones Act, the Longshore and Harbor Workers' Compensation Act, OPA 90, Limitation of Liability, COGSA, and the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act. Her extensive experience includes conducting investigations, vessel arrest, indemnity demands, and administrative proceedings. Kelly guides and counsels clients through all phases of mediation, arbitration, litigation, and appeals.

"I am excited to bring my practice to Jones Walker's nationally recognized Maritime Practice Group," Kelly said. "Joining one of the largest maritime legal teams in the country allows me to seamlessly support clients through complex litigation, regulatory challenges, and high-stakes transactional matters across the industry."

A recognized leader in the maritime bar, Kelly is the current chair of the Houston Marine & Energy Insurance Conference as well as the former president of the Galveston County Bar Association and the former chair of the Southeastern Admiralty Law Institute.

Joining Kelly at Jones Walker, Hayley advises clients on admiralty and maritime matters, drawing on experience gained in private practice and through a range of academic and government roles involving maritime, environmental, and regulatory issues. Her background also includes work with the Maritime Administration's Office of Chief Counsel (MARAD), environmental law externships, and related academic research addressing complex legal and policy issues.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP