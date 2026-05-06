Jones Walker Welcomes Labor & Employment Attorney Daniel Harrell as Partner in Growing Pensacola Office

PENSACOLA, Fla., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Daniel Harrell as a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the firm's Pensacola office.

Jones Walker welcomes Daniel Harrell as a partner in the Labor & Employment Practice Group in the firm’s Pensacola office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to Jones Walker and to our growing Pensacola office," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Daniel is exceptionally well known throughout the Florida Panhandle and Alabama legal community, with strong, trusted relationships that speak to both his skill and his commitment to client service. His presence strengthens our ability to serve clients in the region and will play an important role as we invest in and expand our Pensacola office."

Daniel advises employers on a wide range of labor and employment issues, including workplace policies, employee discipline and termination, wage and hour compliance, and the enforcement of noncompete and other restrictive covenant agreements. He provides regular preventive counseling to employers and has significant trial experience when disputes arise.

"Jones Walker's Labor & Employment attorneys have a strong reputation for providing employers with sound, pragmatic advice geared toward limiting litigation and liability, while also achieving excellent service and results when litigation is unavoidable," Daniel said. "I am excited to join this team and provide clients throughout the Panhandle and beyond with practical, high-level counsel, while simultaneously supporting growth of the Pensacola office."

Daniel regularly represents clients in disputes involving Title VII, the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, and the Fair Labor Standards Act, including single plaintiff and collective actions. His practice also includes union negotiations, labor disputes, and arbitrations, as well as Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 matters alleging breaches of fiduciary duty.

In addition to his labor and employment work, Daniel has significant experience in general commercial litigation, including insurance coverage disputes, commercial fraud matters, defamation actions, American Arbitration Association and JAMS arbitrations, and appellate proceedings. He is licensed to practice in both Florida and Alabama.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP