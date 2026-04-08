Jones Walker Welcomes Veteran Construction Attorney Bruce Partington and Expands to Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Bruce Partington as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the Construction Team based in Pensacola, Florida. Bruce's addition to the firm expands its reach further into the Florida market with a third office.

Jones Walker welcomes Bruce Partington as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the Construction Team based in Pensacola, Florida.

"We are delighted to welcome Bruce to Jones Walker, which expands our Gulf Coast presence as we open a new office in Pensacola," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Bruce brings a distinguished background in construction law, offering extensive knowledge and a client-centered approach that fits perfectly with our culture. His arrival further strengthens our nationally ranked Construction Team and enhances our footprint in Florida."

Bruce is a board-certified construction lawyer with nearly 35 years of experience representing owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, and lenders in connection with construction projects and litigation. His experience in transactional, commercial, and contractual matters, combined with his skilled advocacy in trial and appellate courts, enables him to deliver sophisticated, timely counsel at every step of the contract negotiation, claims, and dispute resolution processes.

"I am excited to join Jones Walker and establish the Pensacola office as the firm's third location in Florida," Bruce said. "The firm's nationally recognized Construction Team and existing Florida presence in Tallahassee and Miami create a powerful opportunity to support continued regional growth. I look forward to collaborating closely with colleagues across the firm's footprint to deliver practical, high-level counsel and seamless service to clients in the Panhandle and beyond."

Bruce's practice encompasses the full spectrum of project-related matters, from initial contract drafting and negotiation through dispute resolution in state and federal courts, arbitration, and mediation. He regularly represents clients involved with multifamily housing and condominiums, medical facilities, retail and industrial development, and public and municipal projects throughout Florida. His construction contracting experience includes drafting and negotiating construction, design-build, engineering procurement and construction, architect, and related agreements.

Bruce has been board certified in construction law by The Florida Bar since 2005. A charter fellow of the Construction Lawyers Society of America and a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, he is recognized as a leader in Florida construction law. Bruce was also awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Construction Law Institute of The Florida Bar in 2023.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

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SOURCE Jones Walker LLP