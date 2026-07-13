Jones Walker Further Expands Pensacola Office, Welcomes Real Estate Partner Charles James

PENSACOLA, Fla., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that Charles James has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and member of the real estate team in the firm's Pensacola office.

"Charles brings a wealth of experience in real estate finance and development, along with a practical, client-focused approach that aligns well with our firm," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "His addition further strengthens our capabilities, and we are pleased to welcome him to our growing Pensacola office."

Jones Walker welcomed Charles James as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and member of the real estate team in the firm’s Pensacola office.

Charles advises banks and institutional lenders across the full life cycle of commercial real estate financing, including construction, revolving, term, bridge, and mezzanine financings. His experience includes structuring and documenting multitier capital stacks involving senior and subordinate debt, mezzanine financing, preferred equity, and joint venture arrangements. He regularly represents lenders and sponsors in transactions requiring coordination among multiple capital sources and is experienced in the intercreditor, collateral, and structural issues inherent in complex deal structures.

"Jones Walker's collaborative culture and strong presence across the Southeast make it an excellent fit for my practice," Charles said. "I'm excited to utilize the firm's full-service platform and help clients navigate complex real estate finance and development matters."

In addition, Charles represents developers and owners in the acquisition, development, financing, leasing, and disposition of real estate projects across a wide range of asset classes, including multifamily and mixed-use developments, condominiums, hotels and resorts, marinas, retail centers, and office properties. He is board certified as a Specialist in Real Estate Law by The Florida Bar and is licensed to practice in Florida and Alabama. He is also active in The Florida Bar's Real Property, Probate and Trust Law Section.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact ****:

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP