Jones Walker Grows Commercial Disputes Team with Addition of Veteran Litigator Melissa Cresson in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Melissa Cresson as special counsel in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Melissa to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "With more than 25 years of experience in commercial litigation, she brings a practical, results-driven approach that strengthens our commercial disputes team and enhances our ability to support clients facing increasingly sophisticated challenges."

Jones Walker welcomes Melissa Cresson as special counsel in the Litigation Practice Group and a member of the commercial disputes team in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana office.

Melissa represents local, national, and international energy and industrial clients in high-stakes litigation matters, including mass toxic tort and class action cases, environmental property damage disputes, commercial contractual matters, and regulatory proceedings. Her environmental practice includes matters involving Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and state superfund issues, Risk Evaluation/Corrective Action Program and Risk-Based Corrective Action cleanups, emergency response issues, water matters, underground injection wells, environmental compliance and audits, and the defense of state and federal enforcement actions.

"Jones Walker's commercial disputes team has a reputation for its work on complex, high-stakes litigation," Melissa said. "In addition, the firm's comprehensive client service platform and collaborative approach to serving clients stood out to me. I am excited to return to my practice with colleagues who are deeply committed to collaborating with each other to ensure client success."

A significant component of Melissa's practice involves advising clients on sophisticated eDiscovery issues in both federal and state courts. She has extensive experience developing and implementing defensible discovery strategies for large-scale and complex litigation matters, including preservation, collection, review, analysis, production, and post-production management of substantial volumes of electronically stored information.

Melissa regularly advises clients on discovery planning, custodian identification and interviews, forensic collection processes, search term development and negotiation, technology-assisted review protocols, predictive coding, continuous active learning, and advanced analytics tools utilized across leading eDiscovery and litigation management platforms. She also counsels clients regarding discovery compliance obligations and "discovery on discovery" issues.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP