Jones Walker Grows Maritime Practice With Addition of Special Counsel Nicole Wolf in Miami

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Nicole Wolf as special counsel in the Maritime Practice Group and a member of the maritime litigation and dispute resolution team in the Miami office.

"We are pleased to welcome Nicole to Jones Walker," said Bill Hines, the firm's managing partner. "Her experience advising clients in high-stakes maritime disputes and investigations reflects the kind of practical counsel that will continue to support our growth in South Florida."

Jones Walker welcomes Nicole Wolf as special counsel in the Maritime Practice Group and a member of the maritime litigation and dispute resolution team in the Miami office.

Nicole regularly defends cruise line and recreational vessel claims, as well as vessel operation incidents and maritime products liability matters. She also represents maritime stakeholders in arbitration proceedings and Jones Act-related matters, bringing a strong understanding of risk allocation, indemnity structures, and insurance considerations in complex, multiparty disputes.

A key part of Nicole's practice involves rapid response investigations. In connection with US Coast Guard administrative proceedings, she has led client-facing incident response efforts, including managing an investigation hotline and advising on fact development, regulatory response, and the coordination of parallel civil and administrative matters. Fluent in Spanish, Nicole routinely leverages her bilingual skills in investigations and matters involving Latin America.

"In the professional time I have spent in maritime litigation, including investigations, regulatory proceedings, and complex disputes, I have long been familiar with Jones Walker's Maritime Practice Group and its national recognition," Nicole said. "I am especially impressed by the manner in which the team works together to support clients through every stage of an incident. I am excited to join a group with such a strong reputation, as well as a robust client service platform, and look forward to helping grow the practice while continuing to support clients in high-stakes maritime matters."

Before entering private practice, Nicole served as an assistant state attorney in the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office, where she prosecuted serious felony cases and took multiple matters to verdict. Her criminal law background informs her approach to investigations, witness development, maritime criminal issues, and trial strategy.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact:

Ryan Evans

504.582.8209

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP