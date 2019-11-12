Jones Walker LLP Strengthens Presence in South Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that the national law firm has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Vocero, LLC, a Miami-based public affairs firm led by former US Representative Carlos Curbelo.

This alliance provides the opportunity for Jones Walker and Vocero to expand their service offerings in Washington, DC, south Florida, and throughout Latin America. The agreement also allows for both firms to collaborate and provide services for their joint clients while simultaneously operating as separate entities.

This joining of forces demonstrates Jones Walker's steady progress to maintain a foothold in south Florida and strengthen its nationally-recognized government relations team. Additionally, this alliance with Vocero complements Jones Walker's recent expansion in Miami, where it added former Fowler Rodriguez partners George J. Fowler, III, Luis E. Llamas, Juan E. Serralles, IV, Mark D. Rich, and Michael A. Rosen. The law firm also formed a strategic alliance agreement earlier this year with TCH Group, LLC, a government relations firm based in Washington, DC, and it will continue its strategic alliance that was established in 1999 with The Livingston Group.

Carlos Curbelo co-founded Vocero after finishing his service in Congress at the beginning of this year. He served as the US Representative for Florida's 26th Congressional District from 2015 to 2019. Prior to his election to the US House of Representatives, he served on the Miami-Dade County School Board.

Speaking about the alliance, Carlos said, "This exciting alliance with Jones Walker is important to our firm because of Jones Walker's excellent reputation, geographic footprint in the United States, and global client base. We look forward to providing our boutique strategic communications and public affairs services to high-impact organizations in the United States and throughout the world."

"Carlos is known for his collaboration and work across the aisle and this alliance allows us to bring new and enhanced offerings to our shared clients," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker LLP. "His knowledge on foreign policy, particularly Latin America, and experience with maritime matters from his service on the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure is exceptional and a perfect fit for Jones Walker. We are pleased to be working side-by-side with Carlos and his team."

Jones Walker's Government Relations Practice Group, led by Chris Johnsen, addresses the many legislative and regulatory issues of state, regional, national, and international scope that affect clients. The firm's highly experienced attorneys and staff assist clients by monitoring state and federal legislative and executive activities; participating in regulatory agency administrative proceedings; and preparing, supporting, or opposing legislative initiatives on behalf of our clients. Jones Walker has substantial experience representing public and private entities across the nation and around the globe, ensuring their objectives are achieved in the southeastern United States and Washington, DC.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the 120 largest law firms in the United States serving local, regional, national, and international business interests with offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

About Vocero

Vocero is a highly specialized communications and public affairs firm with the experience and capacity to develop and deliver break-through messages and stories for its clients in today's loud and chaotic public forum. Vocero's principals have extensive experience conveying powerful messages through traditional media, new media, and directly to information consumers. The firm also specializes in targeted campaigns where clients are trying to reach public opinion leaders such as civic champions, business executives, and government officials and in organizing events and gatherings designed with the purpose of promoting constructive public dialogue.

Contacts :

Mary Margaret Gorman

504.582.8207

mmgorman@joneswalker.com

Helen Bone

504.582.8183

hbone@joneswalker.com

