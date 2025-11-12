Jones Walker Welcomes Real Estate Attorney Rob McGinley

MOBILE, Ala., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Robert "Rob" McGinley as special counsel in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the firm's real estate team based in the Mobile office.

"We are pleased to welcome Rob to the firm and look forward to the value he brings to both our clients and real estate team," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "He has a strong track record in corporate and real estate law, with deep experience in energy and infrastructure transactions."

Jones Walker is pleased to welcome Robert “Rob” McGinley as special counsel in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the firm’s real estate team based in the Mobile office.

Rob is an experienced corporate attorney whose practice encompasses a broad range of commercial and real estate transactions, blending his background in legal private practice with deep industry knowledge gained through his leadership role in a natural gas company within the renewable energy sector. His practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, stock and asset purchase agreements, commercial loan documentation, real estate transactions, and complex operating agreements.

"Jones Walker's depth in corporate, real estate, and tax law, especially the evolving tax benefits available within the renewable energy sector, aligns with my experience in complex commercial transactions and renewable energy projects," Rob said. "The firm possess an impressive platform to deliver practical, business-minded solutions for clients."

Rob has particular experience in public-private partnerships throughout the renewable energy sector, having successfully negotiated municipal contracts and presented to city and county officials on complex public-private energy projects. Most recently, he was a founding member of Vitol Biomethane (formerly BioMethane Partners), where he served as vice president of renewable partnerships and, later, chief administrative officer. His unique perspective — both as an attorney and as a former C-suite executive — provides clients with practical insights into structuring complex transactions and navigating regulatory challenges.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 140 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP