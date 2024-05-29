Jones Walker Welcomes Defense Litigator Ally Byrd

NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Ally Byrd as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group and member of the personal injury and environmental litigation teams in the New Orleans office.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ally to our Litigation Practice Group. Her extensive personal injury defense and environmental litigation experience, coupled with her detailed approach to each case, will undoubtedly benefit clients with complex litigation needs," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Ally is an experienced personal injury defense litigator who has become a preferred choice for insurance companies and publicly and privately held businesses facing complex and catastrophic claims. She represents clients in a range of litigation, including trucking, premises liability, and construction disputes and works closely with in-house counsel, risk managers, and claims professionals to develop effective and innovative pretrial strategies. Ally has litigated a number and variety of disputes on behalf of hospitality, manufacturer, and transportation clients and has experience navigating complex litigation involving products liability, bad faith, and workers' compensation claims.

"Jones Walker is a nationally respected firm, and I am eager to continue my practice alongside attorneys that are as accomplished as they are innovative in their approach to client service," said Ally.

Ally is also often retained by businesses to review their risk management policies and serves as coordinating counsel for multiple national organizations.

