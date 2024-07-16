Jones Walker Welcomes Power and Renewable Energy Attorney Joe Tirone

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Joe Tirone as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team in the Washington, DC, office.

"We are pleased to have Joe join the firm. His knowledge and experience in both the national and international renewable energy and power sectors further increases our energy, environmental and natural resources industry team depth," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker.

Jones Walker welcomes Joe Tirone as a partner in the Corporate Practice Group and a member of the Energy, Environmental & Natural Resources Industry Team.

Joe is an experienced energy attorney who focuses his practice on the power sector and diversified energy transactions. Over the course of his career, he has counseled leading multinational energy-sector businesses on energy and infrastructure development around the globe, including in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Joe has advised clients on transactions, financings, public-private partnerships, regulatory compliance, and other matters involving the full range of traditional and renewable energy sources, including biofuels, offshore wind, solar, geothermal, hydrogen, oil and gas, and coal.

Regarding his new role at the firm, Joe said, "I am excited to join Jones Walker, a firm nationally recognized and recommended for its work in the energy and environmental sectors, as well as for its client service. I look forward to continuing to build my practice alongside a team of skilled attorneys to bring real value to our clients."

He routinely counsels clients in areas such as financing and building new facilities; complex engineering, procurement, and construction contracts; power purchase agreements; sales and acquisitions of power generation facilities; cross-border and international ventures; alternative fuel vehicles; electric vehicle charging networks; and the development and operation of cogeneration and power generation plants.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP