Jones Walker Welcomes Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence Attorney Jason Loring

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --­­ Jones Walker LLP is pleased to welcome Jason Loring as a partner in the firm's Corporate Practice Group, a member of the commercial transactions team, and co-leader of the firm's privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team in the Atlanta office.

Jones Walker welcomes Jason Loring to co-lead the firm's privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team.

"We are excited to welcome Jason to our Corporate Practice Group and look forward to his co-leadership of the privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team," said Bill Hines, managing partner of Jones Walker. "He joins the firm at a time when our growing client base is navigating an evolving frontier of commercial matters related to privacy, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence."

Jason is an accomplished corporate, privacy, and transactional lawyer who helps clients identify and mitigate potential data protection risks and exposure, as well as implement robust global data privacy, artificial intelligence (AI) governance, and compliance programs. He works with federal and state regulators and law enforcement officials to develop, negotiate, and close a variety of agreements related to privacy, data protection, cybersecurity, AI, and other commercial matters around the globe. Jason's background includes significant time in privacy and data protection senior leadership roles in-house, including most recently serving as senior vice president, deputy chief legal officer, and global head of privacy and data protection at Vialto Partners, and prior to that role as chief privacy and security counsel, Americas, at EY.

"I am thrilled to join Jones Walker and grateful to have the opportunity to co-lead the privacy, data strategy, and artificial intelligence team," said Jason. "This team has a tremendous opportunity to lead in a sector that presents new challenges and opportunities every day, and I am genuinely excited to leverage my practical experience with their knowledge to deliver results and value to our clients."

Jason also assists clients in responding quickly and effectively to the legal, business, compliance, public relations, and other issues that arise in the context of data breaches, ransomware attacks, and other cybersecurity incidents. He counsels a broad spectrum of international and domestic businesses, including publicly traded corporations and privately held companies, as well as government entities, not-for-profits, and other enterprises, that rely on technology solutions to achieve their business and organizational objectives.

Jason is a Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US), certifications he earned from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). He is also an IAPP Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). While attending Wake Forest University School of Law, Jason was an editorial staff member on the Wake Forest Law Review.

About Jones Walker

Jones Walker LLP (joneswalker.com) is among the largest 145 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

Contact :

Savannah Kirk

225.248.3435

[email protected]

SOURCE Jones Walker LLP