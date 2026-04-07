JonnyPops Expands Distribution, Bringing Delicious & Magical Frozen Pops to Canada

The beloved U.S. frozen novelty brand expands into Canada, bringing magical flavors made with simple ingredients and free from artificial dyes.

ELK RIVER, Minn., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonnyPops, the Minnesota-based frozen novelty brand known for creating "A Better Pop for a Better World™," is officially launching in Canada, bringing its magical pops and signature kindness-driven mission to Canadian freezers.

JonnyPops, the Minnesota-based frozen novelty brand known for creating “A Better Pop for a Better World™,” is officially launching in Canada, bringing its magical pops and signature kindness-driven mission to Canadian freezers.

Beloved across the U.S. for its eye-catching layered designs, magical flavors, and commitment to simple ingredients, JonnyPops is expanding into select Canadian retailers nationwide including Whole Foods Market, Save-On-Foods, Nature's Fare Market, City Avenue Market, select Costco locations and more, with additional stores and regions rolling out throughout the year.

"We're incredibly excited to introduce JonnyPops to Canada," said Erik Brust, CEO of JonnyPops. "From day one, our goal has been to make magical frozen treats while staying true to using quality ingredients and our kindness mission. We can't wait for Canadians to experience what makes our pops so special."

Canadian shoppers will be able to find an assortment of JonnyPops' most popular offerings, including many fan-favorites: Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Organic Summer Sunrise, Organic Watermelon and Organic Cotton Candy Cloud. These naturally flavored frozen pops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and are gluten-free, kosher, and vegan.

True to the brand's mission, every JonnyPop stick features a Kind Deed – a small reminder to spread positivity and kindness with every pop enjoyed.

Made in the USA and first sold at local farmers' markets in 2012, JonnyPops has grown into a nationally loved brand sold in major retailers across all 50 U.S. states and several international markets. The Canadian launch marks the company's latest milestone as it continues to expand its reach and bring everyday moments of joy to more families.

For more information and to find JonnyPops near you, visit www.jonnypops.com.

About JonnyPops

"A Better Pop for a Better World!™" JonnyPops mission has always been to make delicious, magical products and to make the world a kinder place. JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick.

JonnyPops was founded in a St. Olaf College dorm room and sold its first pops at Twin Cities farmers' markets and local cafes in 2012. Today, JonnyPops employs 200+ people, produces all of its own frozen pops, and has products sold in major retailers across all 50 states. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including new flavors and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

SOURCE JonnyPops