Fan-favorite organic frozen pops arrive at Albertsons Cos. banners with a lineup of delicious, magical flavors

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonnyPops, the frozen treat brand known for its magical flavors and kindness mission is expanding its retail footprint with a nationwide launch across more than 1,800 Albertsons Companies stores. Beginning in March, shoppers will be able to shop an assortment of JonnyPops Organic Water Pops in the frozen aisle at stores across the country.

JonnyPops Expands National Retail Footprint with Launch at Albertsons Companies Stores Nationwide

Customers will be able to shop from a variety of JonnyPops most popular "Organic Water Pop" varieties: Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Organic Summer Sunrise, Organic Watermelon, and Organic Cotton Candy Cloud. Other JonnyPops flavors available vary by location, shoppers are encouraged to check their local store for the specific assortment available near them.

"Expanding into Albertsons Cos. stores allows us to bring JonnyPops to even more families across the country, and more kindness to the freezer aisle" said Erik Brust, co-founder of JonnyPops. "From the beginning, our mission has been to spread kindness through simple, delicious frozen treats, and we're excited to make it easier for shoppers to find their favorite pops."

This rollout marks another milestone for JonnyPops as the brand continues expanding its distribution on the East and West Coasts. As more families across the country discover its simple, delicious frozen treats, JonnyPops remains committed to its mission of spreading kindness through every pop through the kind deeds printed on every JonnyPops stick.

About JonnyPops

A Better Pop for a Better World!® JonnyPops mission has always been to make delicious, magical products and to make the world a kinder place. JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including new flavors and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

SOURCE JonnyPops