JonnyPops Expands National Retail Footprint with Launch at Albertsons Companies Stores Nationwide

News provided by

JonnyPops

Mar 24, 2026, 10:00 ET

Fan-favorite organic frozen pops arrive at Albertsons Cos. banners with a lineup of delicious, magical flavors

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JonnyPops, the frozen treat brand known for its magical flavors and kindness mission is expanding its retail footprint with a nationwide launch across more than 1,800 Albertsons Companies stores. Beginning in March, shoppers will be able to shop an assortment of JonnyPops Organic Water Pops in the frozen aisle at stores across the country.

Continue Reading
JonnyPops Expands National Retail Footprint with Launch at Albertsons Companies Stores Nationwide
JonnyPops Expands National Retail Footprint with Launch at Albertsons Companies Stores Nationwide

Customers will be able to shop from a variety of JonnyPops most popular "Organic Water Pop" varieties: Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks, Organic Summer Sunrise, Organic Watermelon, and Organic Cotton Candy Cloud. Other JonnyPops flavors available vary by location, shoppers are encouraged to check their local store for the specific assortment available near them. 

"Expanding into Albertsons Cos. stores allows us to bring JonnyPops to even more families across the country, and more kindness to the freezer aisle" said Erik Brust, co-founder of JonnyPops. "From the beginning, our mission has been to spread kindness through simple, delicious frozen treats, and we're excited to make it easier for shoppers to find their favorite pops."

This rollout marks another milestone for JonnyPops as the brand continues expanding its distribution on the East and West Coasts. As more families across the country discover its simple, delicious frozen treats, JonnyPops remains committed to its mission of spreading kindness through every pop through the kind deeds printed on every JonnyPops stick.

About JonnyPops
A Better Pop for a Better World!® JonnyPops mission has always been to make delicious, magical products and to make the world a kinder place. JonnyPops are free from artificial dyes, made in a peanut-free facility, and have a kind deed printed on every pop stick. Get the latest on JonnyPops, including new flavors and retail locations by visiting jonnypops.com or following them on Instagram @jonnypops!

SOURCE JonnyPops

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

JonnyPops Launches Refreshing New "No Sugar Added with Electrolytes" Mini Frozen Pops

JonnyPops Launches Refreshing New "No Sugar Added with Electrolytes" Mini Frozen Pops

As a brand known for their delicious frozen treats, JonnyPops is proud to announce the launch of their newest product created to delight and support...
JonnyPops Launches Magical New Products: Unicorn Twist Pops and First-Ever Freeze Dried Minis

JonnyPops Launches Magical New Products: Unicorn Twist Pops and First-Ever Freeze Dried Minis

Just in time to bring a little magic to lunchboxes, snack breaks, and everyday moments, JonnyPops is proud to announce the launch of two exciting new ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics