Brooklyn studio becomes first firm to formalize Answer Engine Optimization as a measurable discipline, and launches free scorer to prove it

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most companies are asking how to rank higher on Google. Jonomor is asking who gets cited when a customer asks ChatGPT, Perplexity, or Gemini for a recommendation. Today, the Brooklyn-based studio formally launches its AI Visibility consulting practice, the first firm to define and architect Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) as a structured, auditable system.

Search engines rank documents. AI answer engines retrieve entities. That distinction is the gap Jonomor was built to close. The firm's 50-point AI Visibility Framework identifies the precise signals: entity clarity, schema architecture, topic cluster density, and cross-domain authority. These determine whether a business appears in AI-generated answers or remains invisible to the systems its customers now use to make decisions.

"The firms that understand AI Visibility earliest will compound authority for years before competitors recognize the gap. We built the framework, the tools, and the proof across eight live properties before selling it to anyone else."

- Ali Morgan, Founder & Lead Architect, Jonomor

Jonomor operates a portfolio of eight digital properties, including Guard-Clause (AI contract analysis), XRNotify (XRPL webhook infrastructure), MyPropOps (property operations software), The Neutral Bridge (financial infrastructure research), Evenfield (AI-powered homeschool platform), and AI Presence (AI visibility monitoring). In April 2026 audits, all audited properties scored 48/50 on the firm's own framework, achieving Authority status across all five categories. The ecosystem is the proof of concept.

A free AI Visibility Scorer is available at https://www.jonomor.com/tools/ai-visibility-scorer. Paid audit packages begin at $799 and include a full 50-point diagnostic, schema evaluation, content cluster gap analysis, and citation surface audit across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini.

About Jonomor

Jonomor is a systems architecture and AI Visibility consulting practice based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Founded by Ali Morgan, Jonomor defines the frameworks that make organizations retrievable in AI answer engines. The firm maintains the canonical authority site for AI Visibility, AEO, and GEO at jonomor.com.

Media Contact

Ali Morgan - Founder & Lead Architect, Jonomor

9295444138

[email protected]

https://www.jonomor.com

Brooklyn, New York

SOURCE Jonomor