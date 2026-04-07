JOOLA Files to Protect Patented Propulsion Core Technology Against 11 Paddle Brands

Action underscores JOOLA's commitment to advancing pickleball through original engineering — ensuring those who invest in innovation are protected

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JOOLA, a globally recognized leader in racquet sports and one of pickleball's most trusted equipment brands, announced that it has filed patent infringement litigation against 11 paddle brands for unauthorized use of its proprietary propulsion core technology. The action, filed with the International Trade Commission (ITC) on April 7, 2026, reflects JOOLA's long-standing commitment to protecting the original engineering that has defined the modern era of pickleball paddle performance.

JOOLA Pro V Perseus paddle, which is protected by JOOLA’s patents.

JOOLA has spent years investing in the research, development, and rigorous testing behind its propulsion core technology — a patent-protected innovation that has become the standard in competitive pickleball. The company's product designs have been a catalyst for the sport's expansion, shaping how paddles are engineered and how players at every level experience the game. When that technology is replicated without authorization, it undermines the integrity of competition and erodes the incentive for brands to invest in original thinking.

"Protecting our innovation is not about limiting what others can do – it's about ensuring the investment, creativity and engineering required to advance this sport are sustained," said Richard Lee, CEO of JOOLA. "The brands that will shape the future of this sport are the ones willing to innovate on their own. We encourage every brand to bring their own ideas, their own engineering, and their own creativity."

The litigation names the following companies as defendants: Franklin Sports, Proton Sports, RPM Pickleball, Engage Pickleball, Friday Labs, Diadem Sports, Facolos, ProXR Pickleball, Paddletek, Adidas Pickleball, and Volair.

JOOLA's decision to pursue legal protection reflects a broader principle the company has championed throughout its history: innovation must be protected. The company utilizes a combination of utility patents, design patents, trademarks, copyrights, and business processes to safeguard its technology and intellectual property portfolio.

JOOLA welcomes healthy competition and encourages every brand in the category to invest in original engineering and authentic creativity. By acting to protect the intellectual property in JOOLA's pro line of paddles - 3S, 3S Dual, Pro IV, and Pro V - JOOLA aims to preserve the conditions that make bold, player-focused innovation possible — for itself and for every brand willing to do the work.

"This action is about principle; we cannot accept the unauthorized use of our technology that we worked years to develop," said Lee. "We are proud to be leaders in the growth of this sport, and we have the highest respect for every brand that competes with us through original ideas."

About JOOLA

Founded in 1952, JOOLA is a globally recognized brand specializing in table tennis and pickleball equipment. With a commitment to innovation and quality, JOOLA continues to lead the way in racquet sports, providing athletes and enthusiasts with the tools they need to excel at every level. JOOLA's roster of world-class athletes includes Ben Johns, the world's No. 1 ranked men's pickleball player, along with Anna Bright, Federico Staksrud, Tyson McGuffin, Hugo Calderano and other top professionals. For more information, visit www.joola.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Name: Lindsey Hartman

Email: Lhartman@joola.com

Phone: 312-213-0300

SOURCE JOOLA