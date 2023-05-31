Jordan Lotsoff Named Vice President of Fundamental Underwriters

News provided by

AF Group

31 May, 2023, 08:00 ET

LANSING, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group has announced Jordan Lotsoff as vice president of Fundamental Underwriters, establishing new leadership in the organization's growing brand which offers insurance products designed for trucking accounts, healthcare and non-profit organizations.

Continue Reading
Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters
Jordan Lotsoff, Vice President, Fundamental Underwriters
Jordan Lotsoff, Vice President, Fundamental Underwriters

With over 30 years of experience in the P&C market, Jordan most recently served as divisional chief underwriting officer for Everest Insurance Company. He previously served in leadership roles with other national carriers, including the Hartford, Swiss Re Group, Liberty International Underwriters and Aon Risk Services.

"We're so pleased to welcome Jordan to the Fundamental team," said Kelly Fusner, president of Specialty Lines for AF Group. "As we continue to build the capabilities of Fundamental Underwriters, Jordan's strong industry knowledge will benefit our agent partners as we explore new opportunities and solutions for our shared customers."

Lotsoff earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Northern Illinois University, and he is a graduate of the Center for Creative Leadership. He currently serves as chairman of the Loss Prevention Committee for Delta Upsilon International Fraternity and is a former board member, secretary and chairman of the Legal and Claims Committee for the FGIP, an insurance captive.

About Fundamental Underwriters
Fundamental Underwriters, a division of AF Group, provides specialty insurance solutions with expertise in commercial auto. Offering competitive pricing, coverages, and partnership needed to keep operations in motion, Fundamental delivers individual underwriting solutions, consultative loss control programs, and rapid claims resolutions for risks with superior safety cultures. Fundamental Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group. 

Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group

Also from this source

AF Group Announces Andrea Burns as Chief Underwriting Officer

Third Coast Underwriters Names Gallagher Illinois Branch as Agency of the Year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.