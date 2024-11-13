Muñoz recognized as an industry titan for his leadership of Hyundai's commitment to electrification

Hyundai continues to invest in the future of electric vehicles in the U.S.

TIME100 Climate List recognizes leaders across the world in the fight for climate action

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In their recently revealed 2024 TIME100 Climate list, TIME recognized José Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America, as one of the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action. Muñoz was recognized as an industry titan for his leadership of Hyundai's commitment to electrification.

José Muñoz Named To 2024 TIME100 Climate List

"It is an honor to be recognized among this group of world leaders in efforts to improve the environment," said Muñoz, president and global COO, Hyundai Motor Company, president and CEO, Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are proud to be leading the electric vehicle transition in the U.S. through our investments in EV manufacturing and our award-winning EV lineup. We have the unwavering belief that we, as an automaker, have to be more active when responding to climate change than companies in other industries. By transitioning to electrification, supporting a hydrogen economy and helping create smart cities, we are helping society move closer to carbon neutrality. We have a responsibility to pass down breathable air, the beauty of nature, and a sustainable planet to future generations."

Muñoz and Hyundai were recognized for the company's continued commitment to electrification. As other car manufacturers have backtracked on their electric vehicle commitments, Hyundai has continued to invest in the future of electric vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group now holds around 10% of the U.S. EV market, second only to Tesla, and its EVs have earned numerous accolades, including being named "World Car of the Year" two years in row. By 2030, Hyundai aims to offer 21 different EV models, and to sell 2 million EVs per year, globally. It also intends to double the number of hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) models available, from seven to 14, and to introduce hybrid models for Genesis. Hyundai is also investing $12.6 billion in Georgia to produce more EVs and HEVs in the U.S., as it seeks to meet growing demand. It is also continuously investing in new battery and hydrogen technology.

To identify this year's changemakers for the TIME100 Climate List, TIME's editors spent months vetting leaders from across the economy. They placed value on measurable, scalable achievements over commitments and announcements – particularly favoring more recent action. The resulting list represents multitudes of individuals making significant progress in influencing the business of climate change.

The TIME100 Climate list recognizes leaders across the world in the fight for climate action across multiple categories – Titans, Catalysts, Innovators, Leaders and Defenders. In addition to Muñoz, some other recognized leaders include Bill Gates, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Jennifer Granholm, secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy, and more.

To see the full list, visit. time.com/time100-climate

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

