Joseph Abboud Partners with the Jersey City Police Department to Deliver 2,000 Meals to Local Families in Need

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WHP Global, the owner of the iconic American menswear brand Joseph Abboud, has partnered with Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) of New Jersey to donate meal kits to local families in need. Members of the JCPD hand delivered 2,000 meals to Jersey City families who have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. In addition to offering families comfort through meals, this action is an effort to reconnect the city and build upon the foundation between a community and its local police department.

Members of the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) joined executives from WHP Global, owner of the American menswear brand Joseph Abboud, to hand-deliver Dinnerly meal kits to local families in need. Photo by Jennifer Brown for City of Jersey City. Members of the Jersey City Police Department (JCPD) joined executives from WHP Global, owner of the American menswear brand Joseph Abboud, to hand-deliver Dinnerly meal kits to local families in need. Photo by Jennifer Brown for City of Jersey City.

"The opportunity to work closely to further assist the JCPD in building community felt like the appropriate role to play. Sergeant Anthony Goodman has had a long history of connecting with families in Jersey City. The idea to deliver food to these families, some with up to 12 children, felt very rewarding. The only way to bring real change is to work together. We at WHP look forward to continuing to lead and partner on charitable initiatives to help those in need," said Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer for WHP Global.

Jersey City has been hit hard by COVID-19 and has left the community with scarce resources. "The donation provided by WHP Global addresses a family's core need – ensuring there is food for a person's family," commented Jersey City Police Chief Mike Kelly. "Our hope is that we make our neighbors' lives a little bit easier during these stressful days."

Joseph Abboud's COVID-19 relief effort began with donating meals to frontline healthcare workers at hospitals including Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, Jacobi Medical Center, and Cleveland Clinic. In partnership with Tailored Brands, WHP committed to giving an additional meal for every order of a Joseph Abboud product completed on www.menswearhouse.com until reaching a total donation of 10,000 meals. With support from customers, the 10,000 goal was met within two weeks. Meals for the Jersey City community will be distributed throughout the month of August.

For more information on Joseph Abboud and the COVID-19 initiative, please visit www.josephabboud.com or follow @JosephAbboud on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

About the Joseph Abboud Brand

An iconic American menswear brand founded in 1987, Joseph Abboud offers a modern take on heritage ready-to-wear and customized menswear. Delivering on its mission of helping every man look and feel their best, Joseph Abboud combines decades of trusted productions with today's best tailoring to offer timeless designs to fit every man. With two primary marks, Joseph Abboud and JOE Joseph Abboud, the brand currently generates over $700 million in global retail sales with product distributed by best-in-class partners including Tailored Brands in the U.S. and Onward Kashiyama in Japan. Joseph Abboud products are sold in the U.S. and Canada at Men's Warehouse, Jos. A Bank, K&G Stores and Moores banners and globally throughout Asia and Mexico. For more information, visit www.josephabboud.com .

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands and strategically investing in high-growth distribution channels, digital commerce platforms, and global expansion. WHP Global owns the ANNE KLEIN and JOSEPH ABBOUD brands. For more information, visit www.whp-global.com .

Media Contacts:

WHP Global:

Jaime Cassavechia / Karrah Goldberg

212-518-4771

[email protected]

SOURCE WHP Global

Related Links

https://www.whp-global.com

