Joseph Lucosky, Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman, Launches "Inside the Microcap Markets" Podcast, Delivering Real-Time Insights from the Front Lines of the Microcap Markets

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Lucosky, the Managing Partner of Lucosky Brookman LLP, a national law firm with leading capital markets, corporate finance, and commercial litigation practices, today announced the launch of Inside the Microcap Markets, a new podcast and integrated content initiative, designed to deliver real-time insight from inside the rapidly changing microcap and emerging growth ecosystem.

Available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, Inside the Microcap Markets provides a direct, unfiltered look at the realities of today's microcap and emerging growth ecosystem, offering founders, public company leaders, and other capital markets professionals a strategic edge in navigating an increasingly complex environment. Subscribe at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube.com (search "Inside the Microcap Markets").

In addition to the podcast, the initiative includes:

A companion Substack, Inside the Microcap Markets , offering extended analysis, market commentary, and insights aligned with the podcast's themes.

, offering extended analysis, market commentary, and insights aligned with the podcast's themes. Monthly Microcap Briefs, delivering data-driven snapshots across IPOs, direct listings, uplistings, cross-listings, and capital formation trends.

Together, these components connect real-time market activity with regulatory developments and actionable execution strategy.

The first two episodes: Nasdaq's New Playbook and IM-5101-3 and Q1 2026: State of the Microcap Markets set the tone for the series, combining market data, regulatory analysis, and practical execution insights drawn from active deal flow.

"Too many people in this market are operating without a clear understanding of how it actually works," said Joseph Lucosky. "This podcast is about cutting through the noise and giving founders, operators, and investors a real-time view of what's happening, and more importantly, what they should be doing about it."

Inside the Microcap Markets is designed as a recurring briefing for those preparing to go public, currently operating as public companies, or participating in the broader emerging growth ecosystem. Each episode breaks down key developments across IPOs, uplistings, reverse mergers, SPACs, de-SPACs, and evolving regulatory frameworks, translating complexity into actionable strategy.

With over two decades advising companies and investment banks in the IPO, SPAC, and uplisting markets, Lucosky brings a practitioner's perspective grounded in direct deal execution. The podcast reflects the firm's broader philosophy: that success in the microcap markets requires not just legal knowledge, but coordination, timing, and strategic alignment across stakeholders.

The launch further reinforces Lucosky Brookman's position at the center of the microcap and emerging growth markets, where the firm continues to advise on the transactions and strategic initiatives driving market activity.

About Lucosky Brookman LLP

Lucosky Brookman LLP has pioneered a hands-on, end-to-end approach to guiding entrepreneurial, emerging growth, and public companies through complex legal and business challenges. Built on the belief that clients need more than legal advice, the firm leads strategy, coordinates stakeholders, and executes across the full corporate lifecycle, serving as the central point of command for transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. Headquartered in the New York metropolitan area with attorneys across the country, Lucosky Brookman represents domestic and international clients across capital markets transactions, mergers and acquisitions, financing matters, complex commercial and securities litigation, white collar and regulatory matters, and insurance coverage and defense, with a relationship-driven, results-focused approach centered on accountability, execution, and long-term partnership.

Contact:

Lucosky Brookman LLP

101 Wood Avenue South, 5th Floor

Woodbridge, New Jersey 08830

Phone: 732-395-4400

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.lucbro.com

SOURCE LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP