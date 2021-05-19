Joshua Rubenstein Named Lawyer of the Year by Citywealth

"The year 2020 was a busy one for private wealth and the entire Katten team rose to the challenge by providing essential services seamlessly in order to support clients during times of highly elevated stress," said Rubenstein. "Our level of ingenuity and client service in a time of mass crisis became just one more reason why Katten is known among the best law firms in private wealth management."

Rubenstein was recognized for navigating his Private Wealth group throughout the global pandemic by providing a steady hand and offering innovative solutions as COVID-19 forced Katten's Private Wealth clients to prioritize planning. In addition, as part of his commitment to training and job satisfaction, Rubenstein launched a new initiative to enhance the practice's focus on talent and diversity.

Rubenstein also advised the Volunteers of Legal Service, a nonprofit that offers pro bono civil legal services to underserved populations in New York City, on how to run its estate planning and other clinics from the outset of COVID-19 and as the pandemic progressed. He provided several solutions to the organization that created procedures to implement remote witnessing and notarizations that complied with the governor of New York's executive orders.



"A tough year for the world proved to be a catalyst for wealth management as the necessity to sort out personal affairs came into focus," said Karen Jones, editor, Citywealth. "Congratulations to our 2021 Magic Circle Awards winners who stepped up for clients and embraced all challenges a digital world delivered."

The Magic Circle Awards, issued by the UK financial magazine Citywealth at its flagship event held virtually this week, recognize the achievements of the international private wealth industry, including leading law firms, trust companies, family offices, tax advisors, investment managers and bankers. The awards are based on nominations that illustrate innovative client service, talent development, firm performance, and leadership and vision, among other areas. The entries were evaluated by a judging panel and included online voting.

Katten's Private Wealth practice unites three essential components — planning, administration and litigation — on the local, national and international levels. Attorneys offer sophisticated strategies to help ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, families, business owners and entrepreneurs, corporate executives, investors, philanthropists, professionals and creative artists on complicated estate, gift and charitable planning matters, and trust and estate litigation. Specifically, attorneys help structure trusts and inheritances, plan for and implement business succession, administer complex estates, resolve family conflicts and estate and trust disputes as well as controversies with taxing and regulatory authorities, and work with beneficiaries, trustees, financial institutions, nonprofits and others involved in the administration of estates, trusts and other structures.

