Joshuaine Grant Joins Applied BioMath, LLC as Senior Principal Scientist

CONCORD, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath (www.appliedbiomath.com), the industry-leader in applying systems pharmacology and mechanistic modeling, simulation, and analysis to de-risk drug research and development, is proud to welcome Joshuaine Grant as Senior Principal Scientist.

Joshuaine Grant is a biochemist and mathematical modeler with 22 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Prior to joining Applied BioMath, Joshuaine worked as a biochemist at Protein Sciences Corporation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals and Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals. She performed protein purification, biophysical characterization, and assay development to support high throughput screening and structural research for a variety of protein classes including viral proteins, kinases, ubituinases and proteases.

In 2008, Joshuaine joined the Systems Biology group at Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals where she used QSP and PK/PD modeling to support target identification, lead selection, and preclinical study design in early discovery research, for both large and small molecules. For programs entering development, she predicted the therapeutic dose in humans and supported dosing strategies in Phase I. In 2017, she joined the department of Translational Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology where she provided pharmacometrics and QSP modeling support for clinical development programs. During her time at Boehringer Ingelheim she supported programs in immunology, oncology, and cardiometabolic diseases.

"We are thrilled to have Joshuaine join the team!" said John Burke, PhD, Co-Founder, President & CEO, Applied BioMath. "Joshuaine's combination of mathematical modeling and biochemistry experience are a unique find in modelers. Her deep experience in early and late stage projects, as well as in project management is also a very strong asset. This experience gives her a much deeper understanding of how best to apply computational and cross-disciplinary approaches to drug R&D."

About Applied BioMath

Founded in 2013, Applied BioMath uses mathematical modeling and simulation to provide quantitative and predictive guidance to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to help accelerate and de-risk drug research and development. Their Model-Aided Drug Invention (MADI) approach employs proprietary algorithms and software to support groups worldwide in decision-making from early research through clinical trials. The Applied BioMath team leverages their decades of expertise in biology, mathematical modeling and analysis, high-performance computing, and industry experience to help groups better understand their candidate, its best-in-class parameters, competitive advantages, patients, and the best path forward into and in the clinic. For more information about Applied BioMath and its services, visit www.appliedbiomath.com.

Applied BioMath and the Applied BioMath logo are registered trademarks of Applied BioMath, LLC.

