JotForm and Airtable integrate for powerful data management solution

SAN FRANCISCO, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today software applications JotForm and Airtable announced a new integration — combining two of the most powerful cloud-based productivity tools on the market for easy data collection and management.

Never again do organizations have to spend valuable hours on manual data entry. With this integration, JotForm can automatically send form responses directly to a team's Airtable account for effortless data tracking, organization, and management.

"Users turn to JotForm and Airtable to create an efficient workflow, easily manage data, and increase productivity," said Aytekin Tank, JotForm's founder and CEO. "This integration combines two like-minded products to create an airtight workflow and help users get more done in less time."

JotForm's main product is an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop online form builder that's used by large and small organizations across the globe. JotForm's forms can be easily shared through a link or embedded on a website.

Created in response to user requests, this integration aims to help individuals and teams better collect and track their data through these exceptional software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools.

Some common use cases for the JotForm and Airtable integration include managing projects, tracking leads, organizing events, and more.

Setting up the integration only takes minutes. Individuals must have an account with JotForm and Airtable to get started. Once the integration is set up, information collected from JotForm will be sent directly into their Airtable account.

