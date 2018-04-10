JotForm Announces HIPAA-Compliant Online Forms to Collect Patient Information

"Providing healthcare users with HIPAA compliance means they will be able to reduce the headache and paperwork that comes with collecting patient information," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "Just because healthcare providers have to be more careful with the process of collecting data, doesn't mean it has to be cumbersome. We're giving them an easy way to do so."

Functionally, JotForm works the same for HIPAA users as it always has for all users. They'll have access to all of JotForm's features, and building a form still won't require any technical expertise. The only change is that HIPAA-compliant data will be protected in HIPAA-certified servers and hardware.

"JotForm has a fantastic interface that is easy to use, and the forms are very customizable to fit your needs," said Mary Anne Etheridge, owner of and licensed psychologist at Etheridge Psychology in Cary, NC. "I'm excited about JotForm's recent announcement that they are offering a HIPAA-compliant option that healthcare professionals can use. Having a secure online platform for patient intake forms and questionnaires provides patients with the convenience of completing forms ahead of time without having to print them or create an account."

JotForm directly integrates with many companies that also offer HIPAA compliance, such as Salesforce, Box and Google Drive. In addition, patients can pay online bills through payment forms powered by JotForm's payment integrations, including Square, PayPal and Authorize.Net.

Using HIPAA forms through JotForm requires either an Enterprise or Gold pricing plan, which starts at $99 a month. A business associate agreement (BAA) is also available. For more information about JotForm's HIPAA-compliant forms, visit www.jotform.com/hipaa.

