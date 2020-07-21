JotForm Announces Report Builder to Streamline Data Visualization

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, a popular online form builder, released Report Builder to help its 7 million users instantly create reports from collected data and make more informed business decisions.

JotForm Report Builder instantly transforms data into presentation-ready reports. Similar to other JotForm products, Report Builder is simple to use, gives users full control over the look and feel of their reports and is included in every JotForm plan free of charge.

"Using data to make informed business decisions is incredibly important, but not always accessible to everyone due to technological constraints or lack of resources," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm.

"Along with Report Builder and our other JotForm products, anyone can collect essential data, create presentation-ready reports and analyze the information with ease."

Industries, such as education, marketing and customer service, use Report Builder to conduct surveys and analyze results, gather customer trends, present data to stakeholders, and improve decision-making. Some examples of reports include product order reports, poll reports, market research reports and survey reports.

Unique features of JotForm Report Builder

Automatically generates reports in real time

Filters form data for better analysis

Drag-and-drop functionality

Full customization of layout, branding, and visuals

Instantly shares reports with stakeholders

With Report Builder, JotForm continues to build its capabilities as a comprehensive data-collection and analysis solution for businesses around the world.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing, and analyzing important business information. With over 7 million users worldwide, JotForm is a trusted global brand that is growing every day.

