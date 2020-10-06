JotForm announces Solutions Partner Program to expand partnership opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, a popular online form builder, is expanding its partnership opportunities with a new Solutions Partner Program.

The Solutions Partner Program provides agencies and consultants with a complete data-collection solution, along with JotForm training and sales collateral, that they can share with their clients.

"We're very excited about the expansion of our partner program and collaborating with new agencies and consultants," said Briana Strauss, partner marketing manager.



"Clients need forms for a variety of reasons, and agencies can flexibly use JotForm to generate leads, process orders and more."

The Solutions Partner Program helps agencies and consultants build new streams of recurring revenue, increase growth, and expand their clients' businesses. Organizations already in the program include Mindful Web Solutions, Glenridge Technology Solutions, Bloominari, WEO Media and Solutions for Growth.

Benefits of the Solutions Partner Program

- Get a 30-percent commission on every new client subscription for two years.

- Work with a dedicated JotForm team member to achieve your goals.

- Instantly access training materials to become proficient in JotForm.

- Obtain JotForm's top sales collateral to share with your clients.

In addition to the Solutions Partner Program, JotForm offers an Affiliate Program that pays up to a 30-percent one-year commission for every new user referred to JotForm. The Affiliate Program provides brand assets, helpful resources and training to get started.

JotForm also offers an App Partner Program designed to grow third-party app integrations. The program currently includes more than 80 companies, including Square, Slack, HubSpot and monday.com. The App Partner Program gives integration partners a dedicated partner listing, co-marketing opportunities and product support.

With JotForm's Solutions, Affiliate and App Partner Programs, there are limitless opportunities to collaborate, accelerate growth, and gain recognition from JotForm's 8 million users. Apply to become a partner today.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 8 million users worldwide, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

