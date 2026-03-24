Jotform Introduces Conversational AI for Building Online Forms

Jotform AI turns written or spoken prompts into fully configured online forms in seconds

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform today announced the launch of Jotform AI, a major evolution that transforms form creation from a drag-and-drop builder interface into a conversational, AI-powered assistant.

Instead of manually configuring fields, logic, and integrations, users are now free to simply describe what they need by typing or speaking, then Jotform AI will build it instantly.

"Jotform AI represents the next stage of our evolution, inspiring people to create any form experience they can imagine, however they like," said Aytekin Tank, Jotform Founder and CEO. "With this launch, Jotform shifts from a traditional form and productivity tool to an intelligent data management platform that executes at the request of a prompt."

From Manual Builder to Intelligent Assistance

By using natural language prompts, Jotform AI enables users to

Generate forms

Create form fields

Set up conditional logic

Structure form layouts

Analyze form submissions

And suggest 3rd party integrations

Users can also leverage the AI Form Copilot to modify their existing forms. By refining questions, adjusting workflows, and adding advanced functionality conversationally, they are free to create and edit without complexity.

The result is faster setup, zero learning curve, and built-in best practices across all form use cases.

Jotform AI is especially valuable for time-constrained professionals, small and medium-sized businesses, HR teams, marketers, and educators. Also, the AI experience is responsive across desktop and mobile, allowing users to build and update forms without a full interface.

Built on a Year of AI Momentum

Jotform AI is the culmination of more than a year of AI innovation across the company's ecosystem.

Over the past year, Jotform introduced AI Agents for multiple channels, enabling organizations to deploy conversational agents for customer support, lead qualification, and internal workflows. Adoption has been significant: users have created more than 750,000 AI Agents, powering over 200 million agent sessions and sending more than 22 million messages.

In parallel, the company soft launched AI Form Copilot, bringing conversational assistance directly into the Form Builder. Since its release, users have completed more than 450,000 AI Form Copilot sessions, sending over 180,000 messages to generate and refine existing forms.

"Generative AI has opened up incredible possibilities for software tools," said Tank. "In 2023 we began powering our workflow automation with AI capabilities. Our most recent data shows that new and existing users are building forms more efficiently and deploying autonomous customer service at high rates, which points to true value and higher usage overall."

These existing AI-related initiatives helped lay the foundation, allowing the company to consolidate capabilities in a unified AI experience.

The Intelligence Layer Across Jotform

Jotform AI is fully integrated into the existing Jotform ecosystem and currently supports conversational form creation, design and editing. In coming months, the company plans to expand AI capabilities across their suite of products, including Jotform Tables, Workflows, Sign, and Apps.

Jotform works with OpenAI to deliver advanced intelligence and multimodal capabilities across their product suite, including agentic AI. Combined, the solutions make powerful automation and workflow solutions accessible through conversation.

In an industry offering template-based or limited AI generation, Jotform AI combines end-to-end conversational creation with advanced automation inside an enterprise-ready ecosystem. The launch positions Jotform – which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary – to lead the shift toward AI-powered productivity tools.

Jotform AI is available now. For more information, visit www.jotform.com/ai.

About Jotform

Trusted by over 35 million users worldwide, Jotform is a leading no-code platform that empowers customers to collect data, automate workflows, and deliver better experiences. In addition to best-in-class online forms, Jotform offers AI form building and agents, payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of productivity tools for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Chad Reid

VP of Marketing, Jotform

[email protected]

SOURCE Jotform