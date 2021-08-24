JotForm Releases 2021 Mobile Data Report To Share Compelling Pandemic Data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, a leading online form software provider, published a Mobile Data Report that covers mobile device usage, how mobile data collection supports workplaces, industries that have increased mobile data collection and recommendations on how to use mobile forms and apps for data collection.

This report analyzes data from more than three hundred thousand JotForm Mobile Forms users, the official name of JotForm's mobile app, from June 2019 through December 2020.

According to JotForm's data, the mobile app saw significant growth in 2020, with a 220 percent increase in users and more than a 1,500 percent increase in mobile form submissions.

"While we expected a rise in mobile activity, a 1,500 percent increase in mobile form submissions exceeded our projections. The COVID-19 pandemic clearly demonstrated the need for mobile devices and the importance of being able to do work and collect data on the go," said Chris Bass, JotForm's senior writer and author of this report.

The Mobile Data Report also dives into top industries that collected data through JotForm Mobile Forms and the types of forms used.

Examples include the healthcare industry using JotForm Mobile Forms to gather HIPAA-compliant patient information, test for COVID-19 and schedule vaccinations; the education industry managing remote learning and ramping up mobile surveys and quizzes; and the health and beauty industry conducting health screenings on clients, scheduling appointments and collecting payments.

Additionally, the report covers other items, such as how workers use mobile devices and the impact of mobile data-collection trends on work processes.

JotForm Mobile Forms is one of JotForm's most popular product offerings. Its features include offline data collection, advanced form features, kiosk mode, the ability to assign forms, customizable notifications, simple form sharing and more.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 10 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

