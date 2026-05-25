JotPsych Launches JotMeet, an Integrated Telehealth Product

NEW YORK, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JotPsych today announced JotMeet, an integrated telehealth product that gives behavioral health clinicians a single permanent video room their patients can walk into at any time, with recording, AI-generated notes, and billing all connected directly to the patient record.

Behavioral health accounts for roughly two-thirds of all telehealth encounters nationwide, yet most clinicians still conduct virtual visits in a separate tool from where they document and manage care. With JotMeet, clinicians who conduct virtual visits can now run their entire workflow inside JotPsych, from the moment the patient checks in through compliant claim submission, making it their sole clinical platform. JotPsych now includes scheduling and calendar management, patient communications, structured forms and testing instruments, lab order generation, payer-aware documentation and audit intelligence (JotAudit), integrated billing and claims management, certified e-prescribing (JotRx), and native telehealth with built-in recording.

One Link, Every Patient, Every Visit

Many behavioral health clinicians conduct virtual visits through third-party tools like Doxy.me or the video features in their practice management software. The video call happens in one place. The AI scribe runs in another. The note gets written somewhere else. Even clinicians who already use JotPsych for documentation have had to leave the platform for the one thing that takes up most of their session: the visit itself.

JotMeet changes that. Each clinician gets one permanent waiting-room link. They share it once, post it on their website, drop it into their email signature, and every patient uses the same link for every visit. The link never expires and is never tied to a specific calendar appointment. When a patient is ready, they click the link, pass a quick device check, enter their name, and wait. The clinician sees them arrive in a people panel inside JotPsych and admits them into the visit with a single click. The video call opens, the recording starts, and the AI-generated note flows straight into the chart.

"Our clinicians were already running their entire clinical day inside JotPsych," said Nathan Peereboom, CEO and co-founder of JotPsych. "Documenting, prescribing, auditing, managing patients. The one thing that still pulled them into a separate tool was the video visit itself. With JotMeet, the visit happens where everything else already lives, and clinicians no longer have to think about whether the link is fresh, whether the room is set up, or whether the recorder will fire. They share one link, and the rest just works."

Video Visits Built Into the Clinical Workflow

JotMeet is not a standalone video tool bolted onto a documentation platform. It is built into the clinical record itself, so the video visit, the encounter, and the AI-generated note are connected from the moment the patient walks in.

Specifically:

One persistent link. Every clinician with JotMeet has a permanent waiting-room link they share once. Patients use the same link for every visit, with no scheduling step required on the clinician's part.

Every clinician with JotMeet has a permanent waiting-room link they share once. Patients use the same link for every visit, with no scheduling step required on the clinician's part. Patient-initiated check-in. When a patient arrives, they enter their name, pass a quick camera and microphone check, and wait in a lobby. The clinician sees them in a people panel inside JotPsych.

When a patient arrives, they enter their name, pass a quick camera and microphone check, and wait in a lobby. The clinician sees them in a people panel inside JotPsych. Admit, record, and document in one click. Admitting the patient opens the video call, creates a walk-in encounter on the patient's chart, and starts the recording at the same moment. There is no separate step to launch the recorder, and there is no risk of a session being captured without a chart to attach it to.

Admitting the patient opens the video call, creates a walk-in encounter on the patient's chart, and starts the recording at the same moment. There is no separate step to launch the recorder, and there is no risk of a session being captured without a chart to attach it to. Picture-in-picture. During a visit, clinicians can navigate freely across JotPsych, reviewing patient history, checking prior notes, or accessing prescribing, while keeping the video call in a floating window.

During a visit, clinicians can navigate freely across JotPsych, reviewing patient history, checking prior notes, or accessing prescribing, while keeping the video call in a floating window. AI-generated notes from the actual session. Because the recording is built into the video visit, the clinical note is generated directly from the conversation. There is no separate product capturing audio from another app.

"When the video visit, the encounter, and the recording all happen in the same tool, the documentation is better," said Jackson Bierfeldt, CTO and co-founder of JotPsych. "There's no accidentally late start. No switching to another platform and forgetting to hit record. No orphaned audio file that has to be attached to a chart after the fact. The clinician admits the patient and the whole session is captured from the first word, on the right chart, with the right billing context already attached."

Telehealth Modifiers That Attach Automatically

Missing or incorrect telehealth modifiers are one of the most common reasons behavioral health claims get denied. Payers require specific place-of-service codes, telehealth modifiers, and session duration documentation for virtual visits, and the requirements vary by payer. When the video visit happens in one system and the claim is submitted from another, these modifiers often get entered manually or missed entirely. Behavioral health already faces some of the highest claim denial rates in healthcare, and telehealth modifier errors are a significant contributor.

Because JotMeet connects the video visit directly to the encounter, the clinical note, and the billing workflow, telehealth modifiers and place-of-service codes attach automatically. The clinician doesn't need to remember to add them. The result is cleaner telehealth claims, fewer modifier-related denials, and reduced audit exposure.

"Telehealth modifiers are one of those things that get missed constantly," Peereboom said. "Clinicians are overwhelmed. The visit happened on Doxy, the note was written in the EHR, and the claim was submitted from a third system. The place-of-service modifier, the telehealth indicator, those details get overlooked, and the claim gets denied. You either need a third-party biller going back to double-check everything, or you need the system to just do it. JotPsych just does it."

Secure, HIPAA-Compliant Video Infrastructure

JotMeet is delivered through a partnership with Daily.co, a HIPAA-compliant video infrastructure provider. Daily.co provides encrypted, low-latency video with support for multi-participant sessions, screen sharing, and adaptive streaming. JotPsych maintains a Business Associate Agreement (BAA) with Daily.co covering all telehealth sessions conducted through the platform.

"We didn't build a video platform from scratch," Bierfeldt said. "Daily brings enterprise-grade video infrastructure. We built the clinical layer on top of it, so the video visit connects directly to the patient record, the recording, and the billing workflow."

Pricing and Availability

JotMeet is available now to all JotPsych clinics as a $29/month per-clinician add-on, with the first month free. It is also included in the Everything plan alongside JotAudit and JotRx. Scheduled-appointment telehealth, which connects the waiting room to specific calendar events for clinicians who prefer that workflow, is on the roadmap for a future release.

From AI Scribe to Full Clinical Platform

JotMeet continues a deliberate evolution in what JotPsych is becoming. In 14 months, the platform has expanded from AI-powered documentation to include audit intelligence, e-prescribing, scheduling, patient communications, structured forms, and now native telehealth. Each capability added is one fewer tool a behavioral health clinician needs to maintain, and one fewer handoff in the clinical workflow.

"We started by being the best at documentation for behavioral health," Peereboom said. "Every capability we've added since then has come from the same place: our clinicians telling us what still pulls them out of JotPsych and into another tool. Telehealth was the big one left. Now it's here."

About JotPsych

JotPsych (SmartScribe Corp) is an AI-powered clinical and revenue-cycle platform for behavioral health that integrates payer-aware clinical scribing with audit intelligence, certified e-prescribing, native telehealth, scheduling, patient communications, structured forms, lab order generation, and advanced document creation, ensuring documentation is compliant, claim-ready, and directly connected to the clinical workflow. For more information, visit www.jotpsych.com.

For media or career inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].

SOURCE JotPsych