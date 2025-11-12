Joulé Unveils New Brand and Website

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Joulé, a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions and outsourced services across life sciences, clinical research, engineering, and healthcare, is proud to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity and redesigned website, www.jouleinc.com. The rebrand marks a major milestone in Joulé's evolution, reflecting its leadership, growth, and ongoing commitment to clients.

"For more than 30 years, Joulé has been a trusted name in scientific and clinical solutions," said Mike Sousa, Joulé's President. "Our refreshed brand reflects that legacy, and our leadership in shaping what's next. As we move into this new era of growth, we wanted our identity and digital experience to represent the innovation, expertise, and energy that our clients see from us every day."

Evolving with Our Clients

Joulé's clients are advancing rapidly across scientific, clinical, engineering, and healthcare fields, and the company is evolving alongside them. The rebrand reflects that same momentum, showcasing the innovation, agility, and expertise that clients rely on to power discovery and transformation. As science and technology advance, Joulé continues to broaden its reach and capabilities.

Partnership in Action

At the heart of Joulé's rebrand is partnership, the driving force behind everything the company does. The refreshed identity captures the essence of Joulé's mission: powering possibility for its clients, its talent, and the industries it serves.

"Our refreshed brand captures the essence of what we do best, power possibility for our clients, our talent, and the industries we serve," said Ginny Walz, Joulé 's Vice President. "It's a visual reflection of the people and partnerships that make scientific and technological advances possible."

Experience the New Joulé

The new Joulé brand and website are now live at www.jouleinc.com. Visitors can explore Joulé's full range of capabilities, discover the industries it serves, and learn how its people and partnerships continue to power innovation across the scientific, clinical, engineering, and healthcare communities.

About Joulé

For more than three decades, Joule has been a trusted partner to industry-leading scientific, clinical, and healthcare organizations, providing innovative workforce solutions and outsourced services. As a System One division, Joulé combines deep industry expertise with a people-first approach to connect top talent with the organizations driving discovery and innovation forward.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. We are a trusted and essential partner to large private and public organizations—mobilizing specialized, highly technical resources and expertise to execute their most complex, mission-critical programs and accelerate results. Founded more than 40 years ago as a staffing partner to the engineering industry, today System One is a diversified organization operating in over 50 locations and putting more than 9,000 people to work in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. More information is available at https://systemone.com/.

SOURCE System One