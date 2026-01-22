System One Appoints Brian Anderson as Executive Vice President of Energy & Utilities

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System One, a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions, announced today the appointment of Brian Anderson as Executive Vice President of Energy & Utilities, reporting to Greg Lignelli, President and COO.

In this role, Anderson will lead System One's Energy & Utilities business lines, focusing on strategic growth, expansion of services, and providing thought leadership to support the evolving needs of the energy industry. His appointment further strengthens System One's commitment to advancing solutions that support America's critical infrastructure and energy transition.

Brian brings an exceptional depth of leadership experience across government, national laboratories, academia, and the private sector, with a career dedicated to advancing America's energy future. His unique background across the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE), national labs, and within the energy industry makes him a strong fit to lead System One's Energy & Utilities initiatives during a time of unprecedented investment and transformation in the energy sector.

Most recently, Brian served as President and CEO of DynaVolve Energy Strategies, where he partnered with energy developers, manufacturers, and infrastructure investors to accelerate projects, navigate complex markets, and align with public-sector priorities.

Prior to that, Brian spent nearly two years as a Senior Advisor to the U.S. DoE's Under Secretary for Infrastructure, where he helped shape national energy infrastructure strategy, supporting energy deployment, manufacturing, energy security, and community revitalization.

Brian also led a historic federal effort as Executive Director of the Energy Communities Interagency Working Group, which mobilized more than $65 billion in investments to support economic revitalization in coal, power plant, and energy transition communities. He previously served as Director of the U.S. DoE's National Energy Technology Laboratory, where he was named National Laboratory Director of the Year by the Federal Laboratory Consortium in 2021.

He also founded and built the WVU Energy Institute at West Virginia University, strengthening collaboration across engineering, science, technology, and policy while expanding energy research partnerships nationwide. He served as a Professor and held the Verl O. Purdy Chair of Engineering.

"System One's diverse portfolio of services is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the significant investments being made across our nation's critical infrastructure," said Greg Lignelli, President & COO. "Brian's experience across the DoE, national laboratories, and industry uniquely positions him to help drive strategy, expand our capabilities, and guide continued growth in our Energy & Utilities business."

Brian is a proud West Virginian and continues to live in West Virginia, where he remains deeply committed to strengthening energy innovation, workforce development, and community prosperity.

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. Founded more than 40 years ago, System One operates in over 50 locations and employs more than 10,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. More information is available at https://systemone.com.

