System One Integrates Brands to Lead in Emerging Market Demands

ALTA IT Services and Tech USA Merge Under System One; RPG Resources DBA System One Environmental

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- System One, a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions, announced that ALTA IT Services and Tech USA will officially merge under the System One brand to strengthen the organization's technology and engineering workforce solutions to better support and capture emerging demands in multiple market areas.

This transition brings together decades of experience delivering specialized information technology, engineering, and consulting services, including expertise across cybersecurity, data center solutions, enterprise platforms, software development, data analytics, devops, program management, and large-scale workforce solutions. By unifying these capabilities under the System One brand, the organization enhances its ability to provide scalable, integrated solutions that support complex technology initiatives nationwide.

RPG Resources, doing business as System One Environmental, will also undergo a rebrand, further strengthening System One's environmental services capabilities. System One Environmental supports clients across the energy, utility, and infrastructure sectors by delivering environmental permitting, regulatory compliance, and project development services. This rebrand supports the organization's commitment to helping clients achieve compliant, efficient, and responsible project outcomes as part of the broader System One team.

These strategic changes bring multiple organizations and specialized expertise together under the System One brand, delivering innovative, scalable solutions across critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. Greg Lignelli, President and COO of System One, added, "This rebrand strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive workforce and consulting solutions across multiple industries. We are excited to unify these brands under System One and continue building on our reputation for excellence."

"Bringing ALTA IT Services and Tech USA under the System One brand allows us to deliver a more seamless experience for our clients while fully leveraging the deep expertise of these organizations," said Troy Gregory, Chairman and CEO of System One. "By aligning our engineering and information technology capabilities within the System One brand, we strengthen our ability to provide integrated, scalable, and flexible support across the industries we serve. We look forward to continued optimization across the organization as we simplify our identity and enhance our brand presence."

About System One

System One is a leading provider of specialized, highly technical outsourced services and workforce solutions to critical infrastructure, technology, life sciences, and government sectors. Founded more than 40 years ago, System One operates in over 50 locations and employs more than 10,000 professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Brazil. More information is available at https://systemone.com.

