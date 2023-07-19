Journalists To Hold 24-Hour Read-a-Thon of Evan Gershkovich's Work At National Press Club

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the upcoming 24-hour read-a-thon of the work of journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal.

"Starting Wednesday, July 19 at 8 a.m. journalists will begin reading the journalism of Evan Gershkovich. Many of the journalists will be his colleagues from the Wall Street Journal but Press Club members from other outlets will join in as well. We are doing this to call attention to Evan's case and to give people a symbolic way to show support for Evan as he passes 100 days in jail and awaits trial.

"But there are other, strategic reasons for reading Evan's work. It is relatively easy for Russia to make a false charge of espionage and to provide no evidence, but there is a mountain of journalism that is itself strong testimony to who Evan is and what he does. His substantial body of work is filled with stories that have all the important attributes of journalism. Evan is a journalist, and the work shows that. He was credentialed by Russia to be in country and reporting. They may not have liked all his stories, but these stories are journalism to be sure. We hope to underscore that point through the read-a-thon.

"In addition, by reading for one 24-hour day we hope to help our community focus on just how long a day is. Evan has been held 112 days. One day is too long. He must be released. We will call on Russia to release him immediately and without conditions.

"The Club has used this strategy before in the case of Washington Post Journalist Jason Rezaian who was held in Iran for 544 days. Our read-a-thon took place at his 500 day mark. Many participants felt the event helped create a sense of community and was cathartic. While there is a small audience in the room, there is a large audience online as the event is livestreamed on YouTube with links on social media. This year we are using technology to accomplish the overnight hours with the Singapore Bureau of the Wall Street Journal taking over at midnight Eastern before handing off to the London bureau of the WSJ for the very early morning before reading return to DC for the close on the morning of the 20th.

"Because of strong interest, each reader is taking a single 15-minute slot. In 2016 the slots were an hour long with some 2-hour shifts in the late night. While most of Evan's work is from the Wall Street Journal we will also read some of his work from AFP and the Moscow Times. Readers will include members of Evan's family and some of his close friends in addition to his journalist colleagues. Retweeting the link for the livestream is a good way to help increase the online audience."

"The read-a-thon is one of many activities the Club is designing for Evan this year. Earlier this year we named him our 2023 John Aubuchon honoree. Last week we organized a press briefing with his sister Danielle and his lawyers. Later this year our virtual run will highlight Evan and Austin Tice. And after that he will be honored at our Fourth Estate Gala. All of these activities are created to keep Evan top of mind for journalists and the public as well as government. By keeping him in the news we greatly improve the chances that he will come home."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for Press Freedom worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren for the National Press Club , 202-662-7534

SOURCE National Press Club