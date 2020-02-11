Journey Announces Andrew Miller as New Board Member and Advisor to the CEO

Mr. Miller has joined Journey as a Board member with a hands-on role to assist the Executive team in areas focused on strategy, investors and key customers. Miller joins an impressive group of leaders including Brett Shockley (Avaya CTO/SVP, Cisco VP/GM, Founder: Spanlink, Calabrio), Michael Frendo (Juniper SVP/GM, Polycom EVP, Cisco VoIP employee #1), Mark Bakies (Symbolic, Cisco, Bell Labs), and Alex Shockley (AOR, Unreasonable, Founder: Shocking Creations).

Andrew Miller has served as CEO for two $1B plus public companies - Tandberg and Polycom - as well as senior positions at Cisco Systems and IPC Systems. During more than two decades in the technology and telecom industries, he has been a Director on 6 public company boards including Gigamon, BroadSoft, and Bridgepoint, and collaborated on two successful enterprise communications IPOs. He founded the Andrew Miller Foundation (http://andrewmillerfoundation.org) in 2017 to increase awareness and financial support for under-recognized charitable organizations and San Francisco-based consulting firm Marina Growth Strategies (https://marinastrategy.com) which donates a portion of its revenue to the Foundation. In addition to guest lecturing at UCLA, USC and Stanford, Miller has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos and the Aspen Ideas Festival.

"We are very excited to have Andrew Miller join our Board as an active member to assist us with our growth in areas such as Strategy, Investors and Key Customers. Andy's experience in the Enterprise and service provider Software and SaaS space, as well as a focused Contact Center background, is a perfect fit for Journey during our critical growth phase," said Brett Shockley, Journey CEO.

Journey reduces operating costs, eliminates fraud, and improves user experience in the contact center and beyond by fundamentally solving digital identity from the network up throughout the complete user-journey. More details will emerge on the patent-pending, and industry changing, zero-knowledge network when they emerge from stealth mode in spring 2020.

