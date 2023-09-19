Journey.ai, Inc Launches Secure Identity and Transaction Applications Using Smartphone Capabilities on the Five9 CX Marketplace

Now Five9 Contact Center Customers Can Access Revolutionary Privacy-Preserving and Secure Transaction Solutions for Customers and Agents, Reducing Fraud, Boosting Efficiency, and Improving Customer Experience

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey), a groundbreaking cybersecurity software business, is expanding its suite of capabilities and is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace. Five9 was recently named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service, and now with Journey's award-winning suite of secure and privacy-preserving identity and interaction solutions, Five9 customers can easily integrate biometric, password less authentication capabilities.

Innovative Identity Solutions 
Authentication is crucial to almost any contact center interaction, helping agents or systems understand the caller's identity and prevent fraud. This is particularly important for organizations in banking, healthcare, retail, and others where secure customer interactions are critical. With Journey's biometric authentication capabilities, customers interacting with contact centers can authenticate quickly using the sensors on a smartphone. Journey's technology also makes it simple for Five9 customers to add "step-up" authentication options like eForms to exchange sensitive personal data, device data, and many other authenticators. This dramatically reduces friction for these interactions and enhances customer experience in the process.

These authentication methods are far more secure than traditional methods of proving identity, such as asking customers security questions. The authentication process alone takes an average of 60-90 seconds at the beginning of a customer interaction, but it can be much longer. Journey's authentication technology instantly accurately verifies customers' identity, eliminating that lengthy process and saving $1 per minute of contact center costs from each interaction.

Similarly, Journey's Agent Authentication capabilities enable businesses to log in agents daily using a simple face scan to replace passwords. This helps agents log in quickly daily and eliminates password resets, which cost about $70 - $80 per reset. With Journey's continuous biometric agent authentication, businesses can also alleviate the challenges of mismatched "time to live" tokens on certain agent applications, which in the past caused an agent to reauthenticate throughout the day. Furthermore, biometric authentication helps protect corporate data by eliminating the risk of compromised passwords, which has caused serious data breaches in recent months.

Secure Transactions and Interactions
Beyond authentication, Journey's unique approach, powered by patented Zero Knowledge cryptography, grants Five9 customers seamless access to the full array of Journey's identity solutions for hundreds of use cases, including digital disclosures, eSignatures, and more complex and risky transactions like secure wire transfers, loan applications, outbound campaigns, and more. Journey standardizes how contact centers request, collect, encrypt, and route sensitive information – eliminating the need for intermediaries to see or store it. Journey's growing patent and trademark portfolio provides a solid foundation for its award-winning solutions and reinforces its commitment to safeguarding data. And because Journey's solutions are cloud-based and, in most cases, no code or low code, they are fast and easy to implement and add new capabilities.

"Five9 is excited to announce our partnership and solution with Journey.ai and pleased to highlight their solution on the Five9 CX Marketplace. With these new capabilities, Five9 customers have an easy path to a cloud-based contact center that delivers higher security, vastly improved efficiency, and enhanced customer experience," said Brian Bitsky, Senior Director of Partnerships at Five9.

"We are delighted to partner with Five9 on this innovative approach to helping premise-based contact centers access some of the transformative capabilities that cloud contact centers can access," said Brett Shockley, CEO of Journey. "Together, we will help customers innovate simply and cost-effectively and quickly."

For more information about the secure identity and transaction applications from Journey that are now available to Five9 customers, visit https://journeyid.com/five9/.

About Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey):
Journey.ai, Inc (DBA: Journey) is a trailblazing cybersecurity software business that sets the industry standard for safeguarding data and reimagining customer experiences. By leveraging their patented Zero Knowledge Network, Journey.ai, Inc empowers businesses to excel in an ever-changing landscape. With a customer-centric approach and a commitment to innovation, Journey.ai, Inc is redefining cybersecurity and digital transformation.

