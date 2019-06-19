Joy Jarrett Joins Guidehouse as Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading provider of management consulting services, announced today that Joy Jarrett has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, she is responsible for leading and overseeing all marketing efforts including branding, marketing and communications across the firm.



Ms. Jarrett comes to Guidehouse with 20 years of expertise working with C-suite and middle management executives across leading and emerging technology, healthcare and service industry brands where she has inspired and driven innovation and change with products and solutions to create new experiences for both business and consumer audiences.



She has created distinct value for leading companies including establishing a digital competency at Community Health Systems, launching the SMB division at IBM, introducing the first consumer health brand to the market with WebMD and the rebranding of SAIC.

"Joy approaches every opportunity through a 360-degree lens to align market potential with innovative strategies which spark action. We are thrilled that she has joined the Guidehouse platform," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "As we strategically move Guidehouse forward, Joy will be a driving force in accelerating growth and transforming our brand."

"I am delighted to be joining Guidehouse. My professional focus has always been about pushing the boundaries to help grow businesses, and at Guidehouse, we have a new horizon for growth as we expand beyond public sector and into commercial markets," added Jarrett. "The firm's dynamic traction in the market along with their entrepreneurial culture and collaborative leadership provides an ideal platform for future market growth."



"Joy's deep expertise in marketing best practices makes her an outstanding addition to the leadership team at Guidehouse," said Charles Beard, Chief Operating Officer of Guidehouse. "We look forward to leveraging her proven experience, brand passion and creativity to take our marketing initiatives to new heights."



Based in Nashville, TN, Ms. Jarrett has participated on various boards including the United Way, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame, Geisinger Health Springboard Advisory Board, and other community organizations. She holds a BA from the University of Georgia and an executive MBA from Georgia Tech.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading provider of management, technology, and risk consulting services to the public and commercial markets. We help our clients solve their toughest challenges through the co-creation of scalable, innovative solutions to prepare them for future growth and success. Headquartered in Washington DC, the company has more than 1,800 professionals in over 20 locations. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company and led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit: www.guidehouse.com.

