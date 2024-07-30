Joy lands in Metro DC: Aflac and Sunrise Association deliver My Special Aflac Duck® to childhood cancer patients

More than 75 robotic ducks were given free of charge to campers

FAIRFAX, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated, a leading provider of health supplemental insurance in the U.S., paired up with Sunrise Association to deliver more than 75 social robotic ducks to children at Horizon Day Camp–Metro DC, a project between the Pozez JCC and the Sunrise Association. Horizon Day Camp- Metro DC, a day camp designed to bring the joy of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings — the camp, as well as My Special Aflac Ducks, are completely free of charge. With a shared mission, Aflac contributed $70,000 to support children with cancer and their sibling to go to camp, and donated My Special Aflac Ducks to provide additional delight through its innovative technology to help children prepare for medical procedures, communicate their feelings, practice distraction techniques and more. This is the third year the two organizations have worked together to deliver the cuddly companion to campers.

Emmett, a camper with Horizon Day Camp – Metro D.C., holds his My Special Aflac Duck® alongside Aflac SVP Federal Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Brad Knox. Aflac delivered more than 75 cuddly robotic companions to the camp Tuesday, July 30 along with a $70,000 donation.

Since 2019, Aflac has distributed more than 31,000 ducks free of charge to children ages 3 and up with a pediatric cancer or blood disorders like sickle cell diagnosis. The robotic companion was designed in consult with more than 100 children, families and medical professionals in conjunction with Empath Labs to produce the comforting, lifelike movements, and many more features that bring cheer. My Special Aflac Duck was recently the focus of a three-year clinical study spearheaded by researchers at Emory University and conducted at eight hospitals across the country. The study, which included 160 patients, their families and health care professionals, was released in April, showing that My Special Aflac Duck helps pediatric patients with cancer cope with treatment-related distress and anxiety. The duck was named one of Time Magazine's 50 Best Inventions and named Best in Show at CES and South by Southwest in 2018.

"The excitement around My Special Aflac Duck is palpable," said Jeff Dannick, Executive Director, Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia. "Campers, parents and counselors love this interactive, therapeutic and fun new addition to the family that combines the joys of having a pet, a companion, and a friend, all at the same time. We are so grateful to Aflac for their generosity and creativity, and particularly for their commitment to families facing pediatric cancer."

Campers were given a demonstration of the duck and an overview of their new companion's features by Aflac Senior Manager Buffy Swinehart, who heads Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility. The Horizon Day Camp–Metro DC delivery is part of Aflac's nearly 30-year and more than $183 million commitment to the pediatric cancer and blood disorder initiative.

"The joy on the campers' faces says it all: My Special Aflac Duck spreads cheer and allows the children an opportunity to play and relax," Swinehart said. "The duck not only helps them express their emotions, but it also helps familiarize them with health care procedures through medical play, allowing the children an opportunity have a shared experience with their duck. And we now know through the recent Emory University study that the duck helps with treatment-related stress and anxiety. This international program keeps expanding in the U.S., Japan, and Northern Ireland, and it is a bright example of how Aflac continues to strengthen its commitment to helping pediatric cancer and blood disorder patients."

Health care providers, support organizations and families can order My Special Aflac Duck free of charge for children 3 years or older who have been diagnosed with cancer or sickle cell disease at myspecialaflacduck.com.

About Horizon Day Camp-Metro DC

Horizon Day Camp-Metro DC is a proud member of the Sunrise Association, whose mission is to bring back the joys of childhood to children with cancer and their siblings worldwide. Sunrise accomplishes this through the creation and oversight of welcoming, inclusive summer day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities, all offered free of charge. Horizon Day Camp-Metro DC is a project between the Pozez JCC and the Sunrise Association. Learn more about Horizon Day Camp-Metro DC at https://horizondaycamp.org/metrodc/.

