Joybird Furniture Gallery Now Open at Furniture Row in Spokane Valley, WA

SPOKANE, Wash., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row is pleased to announce the arrival of a Joybird furniture gallery in its Spokane Valley store at 13410 E. Indiana Ave., bringing the beloved online brand to life for shoppers in the Inland Northwest. Joybird, known for its bold, customizable designs and quality craftsmanship, has built a dedicated online following - and now Spokane area customers can experience the brand firsthand before they buy.

"Joybird is a brand our customers have been discovering online, and we wanted to give them the opportunity to truly experience it in person," said Bill Smith, General Manager of Furniture Row. "Being able to sit in the pieces, feel the fabrics, and see the quality up close makes a real difference when you're making a decision about furniture for your home. We're excited to bring that experience to Spokane Valley."

The Joybird gallery at Furniture Row Spokane Valley features a hand-selected collection of the brand's most popular and on-trend pieces, including sofas, sectionals, accent chairs, and occasional tables - all available in a wide range of fabrics and finishes. Plus, the knowledgeable team is on hand to help customers explore customization options, work through sizing and layout questions, and feel confident in their purchases.

The Joybird gallery adds yet another reason to make Furniture Row in Spokane Valley the first stop for home furnishing inspiration, complementing the store's already extensive selection of furniture and home decor across every style and price point. Shoppers are invited to visit, explore the new space, and discover how Joybird's customizable designs can bring a fresh, modern look to any room.

About Furniture Row

Furniture Row offers a vast range of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room in your home, all organized into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is dedicated to offering customers high-quality furnishings at unbeatable prices, and is renowned for its friendly, knowledgeable sales associates who are dedicated to helping you create the home of your dreams. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com.

About Joybird

Joybird is a modern furniture brand founded on the belief that your home should reflect your unique style - never a compromise. Rooted in mid-century and organic modern design, Joybird offers a curated collection of handcrafted sofas, sectionals, chairs, and more, each customizable in an extensive range of fabrics, colors, and finishes. From living room to bedroom to home office, Joybird combines quality craftsmanship with bold, personalized design to help you create a space that is entirely your own.

Contact

Beth Connely

[email protected]

SOURCE Furniture Row