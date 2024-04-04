Nevada residents now have access to flexible, accelerated nursing pathways.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences continues its strategic expansion, now offering its full suite of hybrid nursing programs to residents of Nevada. Aspiring nurses in the state can become licensed in as little as 20 months through Joyce's prelicensure programs – and all with no prerequisites or prior nursing experience.

Joyce University Expands Nursing Education Reach to Nevada Residents

"Joyce University recognizes the urgent need for skilled nurses nationwide," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, President and CEO of Joyce University. "Our expansion into Nevada, along with our recent entry into multiple states, is a key part of our effort to deliver accessible, high-quality nursing programs to as many students as possible."

Since 2021, Joyce University has expanded beyond its flagship campus in Draper, UT, and is now offering hybrid programs in Colorado, Arizona, Missouri, New Mexico, and Nevada. This hybrid model blends live and pre-recorded lectures for remote learning with immersive in-person labs and simulations at their campus in the greater Salt Lake City metropolitan area. Clinicals take place in the student's state of residence, under the direction of expert faculty and local administrators.

"Our clinical partnerships across the United States enable us to secure great clinical opportunities for students right where they live, reducing travel costs and strengthening ties to their local communities," said Mykel Winter, Joyce University's Associate Dean of Nursing. "The only time students travel to Utah is for the incredible opportunity to gain hands-on experience in our high-tech, high-touch immersive skills lab, the Joyce Johnson Center of Simulation."

Joyce University's expansion benefits aspiring nurses in Nevada with a range of institutionally and programmatically accredited pre-licensure programs, including the Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN), the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), and the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN). Nevada nurses looking to advance their careers can also enroll in two CCNE-accredited post-licensure options from Joyce: the 4-semester online RN to BSN program and the online MSN in Leadership program.

In a continued effort to meet the demands for well-trained registered nurses, Joyce University plans to expand into additional markets in the coming year. Enrollment for Nevada students is now open, with the next cohort beginning in the Fall Semester on September 3, 2024.

To learn more about Joyce University programs or employment opportunities, visit joyce.edu.

About Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its accredited nursing programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, New Mexico, and Nevada, Joyce University's expansion enables aspiring and working nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

Company Contact

Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences

[email protected]

https://www.joyce.edu/

SOURCE Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences