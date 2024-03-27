Joyce University Named #1 Safest College Campus in Utah, #2 Best Nursing College in Utah by Niche.com

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences, based in Draper, Utah, was named both the Safest College Campus in the State of Utah and the second Best College for Nursing in the State of Utah by Niche.com. Niche is a national college ranking website that uses data from a variety of sources to help students make informed decisions about the right university for them.

"We take immense pride in fostering a safe and enriching campus environment that cultivates a quality and impactful academic experience," said Dr. John Smith-Coppes, President and CEO of Joyce University. "It's truly gratifying to see our students acknowledging this commitment in their reviews. This recognition motivates us even further as we continue to empower our students and staff in their pursuit of lifelong learning."

Niche uses a rigorous ranking system to create a holistic approach to evaluating data and creating a comprehensive list of college rankings nation-wide. Niche uses data from trusted sources like the U.S. Department of Education, as well as student reviews and surveys to create an evaluation system that considers multiple types of information and evaluates all aspects of life on campus.

Based on student polls conducted by Niche , 75% of the Joyce University students who were polled also agreed that faculty and staff "put a lot of effort into teaching their classes," and 81% of the students polled agreed that their professors cared about their success, leading Niche to award Joyce University with second Best Nursing College in Utah.

"At Joyce University, we put considerable emphasis towards recruiting highly experienced and dedicated educators who are deeply committed to fostering student success," stated Dr. Smith-Coppes. "We approach our responsibility of nurturing future generations of healthcare professionals with the highest level of excellence, and it brings us great satisfaction to witness the acknowledgment of our faculty's commitment to their students."

In this year's annual Niche report, based on data and rankings from August 2023, Joyce University also was ranked #7 of 1,306 Safest College Campus in America and #76 of 774 for the Best Colleges for Nursing in America. Joyce University's NCLEX pass rates also ranked above Utah State and National averages last year with 92% of ASN candidates and 91% of BSN candidates passing on their first attempt.

For more than 40 years, Joyce University has successfully graduated thousands of highly qualified nurses through its ASN, BSN, and MSN programs. The university prides itself on providing unique learning pathways that allow nursing students with no prior nursing education to earn licensure in just 20 months. Joyce University also offers pathways like its accelerated BSN program for career changing professionals to use their non-nursing bachelor degrees towards advanced nursing degrees and has extended learning opportunities to students in Arizona and Colorado via hybrid learning models.

ABOUT JOYCE UNIVERSITY OF NURSING AND HEALTH SCIENCES

Founded in 1979, Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences' mission is to prepare students to serve as competent professionals, to advance their careers, and to pursue lifelong learning. Located in Draper, Utah, Joyce University is proud to have helped thousands of students across the US graduate and launch lasting healthcare careers. With a recent expansion of its nursing programs to select regional locations, including Arizona, Colorado, Missouri, and New Mexico, Joyce University's expansion enables aspiring and working nurses in these regions to access the same high-quality education and opportunities that have defined the institution for decades. Join them as they continue to shape the future of healthcare, one student at a time.

